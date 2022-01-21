Special to The Globe and Mail

Andrew Letrelle /Andrew Letrelle

1990 Fulton Ave., West Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $5.5 million (June 4)

Selling price: $5.1 million (Oct. 15)

Taxes: $9,192.42 (2021)

Days on market: 131

Listing agent: Trent Rodney, West Coast Modern

The house was included on the 2021 West Coast Modern Home tour.

The Action

The agent showed the house to more than 300 parties and received three offers. “The purchaser was a local downsizer who was living in a condo in Coal Harbour and sold it in order to get the Orchard House,” says listing agent Trent Rodney.

The 4,049-square-foot contemporary house, designed by Burgers Architecture and built in 2017, has 22-foot-high ceilings.

What they got

The two-level, 4,049-square-foot, three-bedroom house also has a legal two-bedroom basement suite.

The contemporary house, designed by Burgers Architecture and built in 2017, sits on a 9,317-square-foot lot and has 22-foot-high ceilings.

Known as the Orchard House, it is surrounded by a working orchard of 20-plus fruit trees and is walking distance to the Oceanside village of Ambleside. The house was included on the 2021 West Coast Modern Home tour.

The contemporary Dutch farmhouse style home was the personal residence of the late West Coast Modern architect Robert Burgers.

The Agent’s Take

The contemporary Dutch farmhouse style home was the personal residence of the late West Coast Modern architect Robert Burgers. It represents the highest sale price for a non-ocean view property, and the highest price for Fulton Avenue. Most Northshore buyers who pay millions expect an ocean view, but Mr. Rodney made the architecture the selling feature. The sale completes mid January.

“We were shooting for the stars in terms of price. We knew it would take some time to find that special buyer,” Mr. Rodney. “There is no comparable for a house like this.”

The Orchard House is surrounded by a working orchard of 20-plus fruit trees.

