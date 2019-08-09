 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Surrey, B.C., condo with mountain views sells for $12,000 under asking

Done Deal

Surrey, B.C., condo with mountain views sells for $12,000 under asking

Kerry Gold
Special to The Globe and Mail
Handout

3511-13750 100th Avenue, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $369,963

Selling price: $357,000

Days on market: 23

Taxes: $1,182

Maintenance fees: $212.33

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group

The unit is in the Surrey Park Avenue building in Whalley.

Handout

The action

The seller had purchased the unit for $222,000 as a presale and rented it out since 2017. The young buyer had saved up a down payment and was waiting for the market to cool before buying. Three offers were made on the unit.

What they got

Moveable glass walls convert the apartment into a junior one bedroom

Handout

There are mountain views from the floor-to-ceiling windows of this 446-square-foot studio unit on the 35th floor of the Surrey Park Avenue in Whalley.

The 46-storey building has a concierge, a pool, fitness centre and hot tub. Moveable glass walls convert the apartment into a junior one bedroom. There’s also a galley kitchen and balcony.

The agent’s take

“If it’s priced right it should sell within $10,000 to $20,000 of the asking price, but the thing is, most places aren’t priced right,” the listing agent Ian Watt says. “It’s right at SkyTrain, a new building with great views. It was great value.”

