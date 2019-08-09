Surrey, B.C., condo with mountain views sells for $12,000 under asking

Open this photo in gallery Handout

3511-13750 100th Avenue, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $369,963

Selling price: $357,000

Days on market: 23

Taxes: $1,182

Maintenance fees: $212.33

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in the Surrey Park Avenue building in Whalley. Handout

The action

The seller had purchased the unit for $222,000 as a presale and rented it out since 2017. The young buyer had saved up a down payment and was waiting for the market to cool before buying. Three offers were made on the unit.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Moveable glass walls convert the apartment into a junior one bedroom Handout

There are mountain views from the floor-to-ceiling windows of this 446-square-foot studio unit on the 35th floor of the Surrey Park Avenue in Whalley.

The 46-storey building has a concierge, a pool, fitness centre and hot tub. Moveable glass walls convert the apartment into a junior one bedroom. There’s also a galley kitchen and balcony.

The agent’s take

“If it’s priced right it should sell within $10,000 to $20,000 of the asking price, but the thing is, most places aren’t priced right,” the listing agent Ian Watt says. “It’s right at SkyTrain, a new building with great views. It was great value.”

