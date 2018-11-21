Surrey townhouse doubles in value over three years

2888 156 St., Unit 13, Surrey, B.C.
Listing price: $749,000
Selling price: $725,000
Days on market: 20
Taxes: $2,100.59
Maintenance fee: $235.46
Listing agent: Steve Saretsky, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty
The action
The owner-occupiers purchased the 1,600-square-foot townhouse new in 2015 as a presale for about $350,000. They sold this townhouse to use their equity to buy a single detached house for $1.1-million, listing agent Steve Saretsky said. “They felt like it was good timing because the townhouse market was much stronger than the detached-house market.”
The buyers were moving from a downtown Vancouver condo.
What they got
This South Surrey townhouse in Hyde Park features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an enclosed private side yard and open kitchen with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and sunny balcony off the kitchen. It is in a park-like setting and is close to Morgan Crossing shops and steps to an elementary school.
The agent’s take
Mr. Saretsky is advising buyers who really want to buy now to make sure they can afford the mortgage and make sure it’s a home they can live in for several years. “Give yourself a buffer, because I think there is a real possibility that the single-family, detached-home market will continue to decline in value.”
