Surrey townhouse doubles in value over three years

Open this photo in gallery The sellers of this townhouse at 2888 156 St. in Surrey, B.C., bought it new in 2015 as a presale for about $350,000.

2888 156 St., Unit 13, Surrey, B.C.

Listing price: $749,000

Selling price: $725,000

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 20

Taxes: $2,100.59

Maintenance fee: $235.46

Listing agent: Steve Saretsky, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The 1,600-square-foot townhouse sold for $725,000, and the sellers used the equity to buy a single detached house for $1.1-million.

The owner-occupiers purchased the 1,600-square-foot townhouse new in 2015 as a presale for about $350,000. They sold this townhouse to use their equity to buy a single detached house for $1.1-million, listing agent Steve Saretsky said. “They felt like it was good timing because the townhouse market was much stronger than the detached-house market.”

The buyers were moving from a downtown Vancouver condo.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an enclosed private side yard and open kitchen with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and a sunny balcony.

This South Surrey townhouse in Hyde Park features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an enclosed private side yard and open kitchen with quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and sunny balcony off the kitchen. It is in a park-like setting and is close to Morgan Crossing shops and steps to an elementary school.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

Mr. Saretsky is advising buyers who really want to buy now to make sure they can afford the mortgage and make sure it’s a home they can live in for several years. “Give yourself a buffer, because I think there is a real possibility that the single-family, detached-home market will continue to decline in value.”