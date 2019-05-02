 Skip to main content

Done Deal

Surrey townhouse sells over asking during a slow February

Kerry Gold
South Surrey, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Select Realty

2955 156 St., South Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $587,000

Selling price: $605,500

Days on market: 6

Taxes: $2,170.44

Maintenance fee: $291.73

Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The sellers had purchased the unit in 2017 for $510,000. The buyers were looking to move up to more space for their family, listing agent Keith Roy says.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has its own outdoor space and garage.

Re/Max Select Realty

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse with private outdoor space and garage is in an eight-year-old building.

The kitchen has a small island and wine bar. The property is within walking distance of parks and shops. Rentals and pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

“By all metrics, February was not a great month for home sales,” Mr. Roy says. But the property sold that month for more than a similar unit that had sold two months previously. It helped that the property showed so well, he says.

