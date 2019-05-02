Surrey townhouse sells over asking during a slow February

2955 156 St., South Surrey, B.C.
Asking price: $587,000
Selling price: $605,500
Days on market: 6
Taxes: $2,170.44
Maintenance fee: $291.73
Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty
The action
The sellers had purchased the unit in 2017 for $510,000. The buyers were looking to move up to more space for their family, listing agent Keith Roy says.
What they got
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse with private outdoor space and garage is in an eight-year-old building.
The kitchen has a small island and wine bar. The property is within walking distance of parks and shops. Rentals and pets are allowed.
The agent’s take
“By all metrics, February was not a great month for home sales,” Mr. Roy says. But the property sold that month for more than a similar unit that had sold two months previously. It helped that the property showed so well, he says.
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.