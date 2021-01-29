Third time’s the charm for False Creek condo sale

Open this photo in gallery Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

650 Moberly Rd., No. 302, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.178-million

Selling price: $1.120-million

Previous selling price: $580,000 (2014); $470,000 (2006); $131,000 (1987)

Days on market: 100

Taxes: $3,057.33 (2020)

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The action

The loft-style unit gets plenty of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

Listing agent Scott Thompson had helped his clients purchase this two-bedroom condo in 2014. They did a full renovation but had decided to upgrade to a larger home. The unit was originally listed for $1.198-million and right away there was an accepted offer; however, it fell through. After a price reduction to $1.178-million another offer was accepted, but it also fell through. The third offer worked out and the buyers plan to live there. The deal closed Jan. 27. “I had so many showings that I sort of lost track, but it was around 50,” Mr. Thompson says.

What they got

The unit boasts a private rooftop terrace.

The 1,045-square-foot top-floor, two-level loft-style unit is in central False Creek South, steps to the sea wall and shopping. Built in 1986, the unit is one of only 20 suites in the freehold building. It has 17-foot vaulted ceilings with skylights, plenty of natural light, white oak engineered floors, pot lights, quartz counters, an updated kitchen and a custom fireplace. There is also a spacious and private rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

It was a slow year for condos, but largely because of the busy market for detached houses, Mr. Thompson says. “The market for single-family houses really outpaced condos, and there were some large price increases for single-family houses in certain areas. Prices for condos were a lot flatter.”

