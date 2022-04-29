The detached house in Vancouver's Renfrew neighbourhood sold for $1.927 million after 12 days on the market.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

2938 E. Georgia St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.65-million (Jan. 28, 2021)

Selling price: $1.927-million (Feb. 8, 2022)

Days on market: 12

Taxes: $5,698.23 (2022)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

The sellers were a family looking to upsize and the buyers are a young family that relocated from Edmonton. Agent Cheryl Davie showed the house to 32 groups and received three offers. The sale completed March 14.

What they got

The house has 1,607 square feet of living space.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

This well-maintained 1912 character house has 1,607 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and an office and sits on a 33- by 105.5-foot lot in the east side Renfrew neighbourhood.

The house has been updated with central air conditioning, an outdoor entertaining area with gas fire pit, new plumbing and electrical, a renovated bathroom and an in-law suite with separate entrance. There are hardwood floors throughout.

The agent’s take

The outdoor entertaining area with a gas pit is one of the upgrades to the well-maintained 1912 character house.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

“Detached properties are moving if they are priced right, even though they are the slowest moving of the different housing categories,” Ms. Davie said. “We have noticed a slight easing of demand since interest rate increases were announced, but the market is still very active.”

