2938 E. Georgia St., Vancouver
Asking price: $1.65-million (Jan. 28, 2021)
Selling price: $1.927-million (Feb. 8, 2022)
Days on market: 12
Taxes: $5,698.23 (2022)
Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services
The action
The sellers were a family looking to upsize and the buyers are a young family that relocated from Edmonton. Agent Cheryl Davie showed the house to 32 groups and received three offers. The sale completed March 14.
What they got
This well-maintained 1912 character house has 1,607 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and an office and sits on a 33- by 105.5-foot lot in the east side Renfrew neighbourhood.
The house has been updated with central air conditioning, an outdoor entertaining area with gas fire pit, new plumbing and electrical, a renovated bathroom and an in-law suite with separate entrance. There are hardwood floors throughout.
The agent’s take
“Detached properties are moving if they are priced right, even though they are the slowest moving of the different housing categories,” Ms. Davie said. “We have noticed a slight easing of demand since interest rate increases were announced, but the market is still very active.”
