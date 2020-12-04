Three offers for large Mount Pleasant duplex

629 E. 13th Ave., Vancouver
Asking price: $1.388 million
Selling price: $1.451 million
Previous selling price: $750,000 (2011)
Days on market: six
Taxes: $4,902.68
Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty
The action
The sellers were the original owners of the duplex built in 2010. The young family wanted to move into a detached house closer to where their children attend school. The buyers were a young family moving from a condo unit. The seller’s agent received three offers. The sale completed Nov. 17.
What they got
This spacious duplex has 1,647 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, radiant in-floor heating, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and large windows overlooking a south-facing front yard. The unit has a front porch and garage and is steps to Robson Park in Mount Pleasant.
The agent’s take
“The duplex offered most of the advantages of a detached home without the price tag,” listing agent Mary Cleaver said. “We weren’t surprised to get a lot of interest in this one. I wish we had five more just like it.”
