Done Deal

Three offers for large Mount Pleasant duplex

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

629 E. 13th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.388 million

Selling price: $1.451 million

Previous selling price: $750,000 (2011)

Days on market: six

Taxes: $4,902.68

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

This spacious duplex has a gas fireplace and large windows overlooking a south-facing front yard.

Re/Max Select Realty

The sellers were the original owners of the duplex built in 2010. The young family wanted to move into a detached house closer to where their children attend school. The buyers were a young family moving from a condo unit. The seller’s agent received three offers. The sale completed Nov. 17.

What they got

The unit has radiant in-floor heating and hardwood floors.

Re/Max Select Realty

This spacious duplex has 1,647 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, radiant in-floor heating, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and large windows overlooking a south-facing front yard. The unit has a front porch and garage and is steps to Robson Park in Mount Pleasant.

The agent’s take

“The duplex offered most of the advantages of a detached home without the price tag,” listing agent Mary Cleaver said. “We weren’t surprised to get a lot of interest in this one. I wish we had five more just like it.”

