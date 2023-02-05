Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

8 Renaissance Square, Unit 115, New Westminster, B.C.

Asking price: $949,000 (Oct. 18, 2022)

Selling price: $949,000 (Oct. 18, 2022)

Days on market: One

Monthly maintenance fee: $543.80

Taxes: $3,512.28 (2021)

Listing agents: Monica Harmse, Denny Dumas, Oakwyn Realty

The action

The unit has a fireplace and 20-foot-high ceilings on the main level.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

The sellers had an accepted offer on their purchase of a detached house in the Moody Park neighbourhood of New Westminster, which was subject to the sale of their townhouse.

Prior to listing, the agents marketed the unit on Instagram, which generated immediate requests to view the property. That resulted in a full price offer the same day that photos were being shot, prior to listing.

The buyers are a young couple who live in the Quay in a condo and were looking to upsize to a bigger unit. They held on to their condo in order to rent it out as an investment, Monica Harmse says.

What they got

The unit has five patios and decks, including a private rooftop deck with gazebo, fireplace and south-facing views.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

This townhouse is part of the Murano Lofts project in New Westminster’s Quay by the Fraser River. It is steps to the boardwalk, restaurants, shopping and the SkyTrain.

The 1,289-square-foot, two-bedroom-and-office unit has undergone a significant kitchen renovation with new cabinets, stone countertops, lighting and appliances. It has a fireplace, 20-foot-high ceilings on the main level and five patios and decks, including a private rooftop deck with gazebo, fireplace and south-facing views of a courtyard with lagoon and a glimpse of the river.

The complex, built in 2006, has a gym and guest suite, and allows rentals.

The agent’s take

The renovated kitchen has new cabinets, stone countertops, lighting and appliances.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

“A major draw for this home was the location and the recent kitchen update,” Ms. Harmse says.

“Townhomes in the Quay, in such pristine condition, are hard to come by. Townhomes usually have a very ‘lived in’ aesthetic as young families typically corner the market in this product. So a freshly painted and well-kept townhome is a hot commodity in any market.”

The sale completed Jan. 19.