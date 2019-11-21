Townhouse in Vancouver’s South Main draws six offers in first week

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

4157 Sophia St., No. 15, Vancouver

Asking price: $968,000

Selling price: $999,999

Previous selling prices: $649,000 (2012); $577,500 (2009); $299,000 (2003)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $2,192.35

Maintenance fee: $403.52

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The townhouse is in Vancouver's popular South Main neighbourhood. Re/Max Select Realty

Listing agent Mary Cleaver received six offers in the first week of listing the unit. All offers came with conditions. The seller accepted an offer as well as a back-up offer. The buyers who made the original offer removed their conditions and it was accepted, so the back-up offer wasn’t needed.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen, along with both bathrooms, have been renovated. Re/Max Select Realty

This two-level townhouse is located in the popular Main Street area, and because it was built in the 1990s, it’s larger than today’s standard.

The 1,371-square-foot property has two bedrooms, a den and two full bathrooms, as well as large balcony and patio spaces with landscaping. The unit has bamboo floors on the main level and the kitchen and both bathrooms have been renovated. It comes with two parking stalls and rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The property includes a large balcony. Re/Max Select Realty

The sellers are a young family who had an accepted offer on a house and were hoping for a quick sale.

“The home had been updated over the years, it showed well, and it will be a nice home for the young couple and their dog that were the successful bidders,” Ms. Cleaver said.

