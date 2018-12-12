 Skip to main content

Real Estate Two-bedroom condo in Vancouver’s Yaletown sells under listing price

Done Deal

Two-bedroom condo in Vancouver’s Yaletown sells under listing price

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
1295 Richards St., Unit 1104, Vancouver

Listing price: $899,000

Selling price: $865,000

Days on market: 14 days

Taxes: $1,680.88

Maintenance fees: $314

Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The unit sold within two weeks because it was priced right, listing agent Nicolas Blachette says. He saw about 20 groups attend the first open house, including downsizers, young people upsizing and investors on the look out for deals. The unit had been rented for several years and the new owners plan to do the same.

What they got

The 747-square-foot, two-bedroom downtown unit comes with storage space, ensuite laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and lots of light. It’s got panoramic views of the city and a glimpse of False Creek. It is walking distance to the SkyTrain, Sea Wall and David Lam Park. The building, built in 2003, has an exercise centre and a garden.

The agent’s take

“There are still a fair number of sales downtown,” Mr. Blachette says. He says 143 units sold in October, which is about 17 per cent of inventory. “It’s a sign of a balanced market. Any home priced at fair market value will find a buyer pretty fast.”

