Two-bedroom unit in Pitt Meadows, B.C., sold at a loss

11960 Harris Rd., No. 303, Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Asking price: $415,000

Selling price: $413,000

Previous selling prices: $425,000 (2018); $249,000 (2016); $235,500 (2008)

Days on market: Five

Taxes: $2,616 (2019)

Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances. Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

The unit had been previously listed with another realtor at $453,900 and had undergone a couple of price adjustments. Listing agent Shali Tark listed it at $415,000 and received the one offer after holding an open house.

The sellers are a young family that purchased the unit in August, 2018 for $425,000. They are selling at a loss so that they can move to Edmonton, where they can afford a house for the same price.

“The reality is that many families can’t afford Vancouver on one income and paying the high cost of living,” Ms. Tark says. The buyers are a young couple with a baby on the way. They are renting in Coquitlam, B.C. “The success of this transaction was timing, because they needed a place to move into, with the baby coming.”

What they got

This two-bedroom, top-floor unit was built 25 years ago, so it is spacious at 1,000 square feet. It faces north, has radiant in-floor heating, a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, new flooring throughout, and includes a large pantry and laundry. It is steps to a park, shops and transit to downtown.

The agent’s take

Ms. Tark says that although lock boxes with keys in them are commonly used by listing agents in areas such as Pitt Meadows, she chose to meet with buyers in person.

“If you drive up and the lights are out and no one is present, there isn’t that connection with buyers,” she says. As well, the sellers ensured that the home showed well, which helped sell it. The sale completed this week.

