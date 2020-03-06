Two-level loft penthouse on the beach sets Kitsilano record

Open this photo in gallery The penthouse has a private rooftop deck with mountain and ocean views. Keller Williams Elite

2110 Cornwall Ave., No. 306, Vancouver

Listing price: $998,8888

Selling price: $950,000

Previous selling price: $582,000 (2014)

Days on market: 73

Taxes: $2,112.96

Maintenance fee: $441

Listing agent: Denny Dumas, Keller Williams Elite

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two-level unit features brick walls and an exposed wood ceiling. Keller Williams Elite

This 995-square-foot, two-level loft penthouse across the street from Kitsilano Beach has brick walls, exposed wood ceiling, a 200-square-foot private rooftop deck with mountain and ocean views, two wood-burning fireplaces and large bay window. Built in 1987, the building is fully rain-screened and the one-bedroom-with-flex-space unit had been fully updated throughout.

The action

Open this photo in gallery It's the highest priced one-bedroom condo sold in Kitsilano in 2019. Keller Williams Elite

The sellers had purchased the unit in June, 2014, for $582,000. Listing agent Denny Dumas had more than 100 showings, with open houses every week. It was the highest priced one-bedroom condo sold in Kitsilano in 2019. “In a different market, this would have sold much quicker,” Mr. Dumas said, citing the market downturn. Several people came through after seeing the pictures on their Instagram feed, he said. The unit sold in November and recently closed.

The agent’s take

“Rarely do properties like this come on the market,” he said. “It truly is a one-of-a-kind place.”

