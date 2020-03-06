Two-level loft penthouse on the beach sets Kitsilano record

2110 Cornwall Ave., No. 306, Vancouver
Listing price: $998,8888
Selling price: $950,000
Previous selling price: $582,000 (2014)
Days on market: 73
Taxes: $2,112.96
Maintenance fee: $441
Listing agent: Denny Dumas, Keller Williams Elite
What they got
This 995-square-foot, two-level loft penthouse across the street from Kitsilano Beach has brick walls, exposed wood ceiling, a 200-square-foot private rooftop deck with mountain and ocean views, two wood-burning fireplaces and large bay window. Built in 1987, the building is fully rain-screened and the one-bedroom-with-flex-space unit had been fully updated throughout.
The action
The sellers had purchased the unit in June, 2014, for $582,000. Listing agent Denny Dumas had more than 100 showings, with open houses every week. It was the highest priced one-bedroom condo sold in Kitsilano in 2019. “In a different market, this would have sold much quicker,” Mr. Dumas said, citing the market downturn. Several people came through after seeing the pictures on their Instagram feed, he said. The unit sold in November and recently closed.
The agent’s take
“Rarely do properties like this come on the market,” he said. “It truly is a one-of-a-kind place.”
