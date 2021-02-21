Two-level South Granville condo sells quickly on first offer

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty

1529 W. 6th Ave., No. 405, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.133 million

Selling price: $1.135 million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $560,000 (2010); $399,828 (2007)

Days on market: 3

Taxes: $2,883.19 (2021)

Monthly strata fees: $606.56

Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit has north-facing mountain views. Re/Max Crest Realty

This two-level unit was listed mid-January and sold quickly. The buyer intends to live in the home.

“This offer came in early within three days of listing, and over the asking price, because the buyer was keen to get his offer accepted before more parties came to view the loft,” agent Paul Albrighton said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The seller decided to go with that one offer and secure the sale early instead of engaging in multiple viewings as is the trend in this market.” The deal closed Jan. 22.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A complete renovation included the installation of new floors throughout. Re/Max Crest Realty

The 999-square-foot, one-bedroom loft with flex space is in a concrete and steel building, built in 1997, with northern mountain views. It is located in South Granville, steps to shops and transit.

The seller had purchased it in 2010 for $560,000 and hired an architect to do a full renovation, including features such as a new kitchen with black stone counters and stainless steel backsplash, wood flooring throughout, additional bathroom, updated main bathroom, new lighting and custom details throughout.

The agent’s take

“The demand for unique lofts and larger condos remains strong, and unique modern condos are still hard to come by,” Mr. Albrighton said. “Buyers are sourcing large one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes where they can combine their work space and living space.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.