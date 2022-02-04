Engel & Völkers Okanagan

4950 Frost Rd., Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $5.680-million

Selling price: $5.558-million

Taxes: $7,345 (2021)

Days on market: 22

Buyer’s agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The action

The 5,451-square-foot, two-storey house was built in 1998.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

Agent Richard Deacon said the property was owned by a prominent Kelowna businessman who had lived on the property for decades. The buyers are retirement-age empty nesters from Kelowna who were upsizing and in search of a hobby farm.

Mr. Deacon said they made the only offer, subject to inspection.

“My clients hadn’t even sold their place. But these don’t come up often. This is probably one of the more central acreages left in Kelowna. It wasn’t on the market long,” Mr. Deacon said.

The sale completed Dec. 15.

What they got

The house is surrounded by 11 acres of a leased cherry orchard.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

This traditional four-bedroom, six-bathroom house in the Upper Mission neighbourhood has a long gated driveway and sits on 15.8 acres, with views of Lake Okanagan and downtown Kelowna.

The 5,451-square-foot, two-storey house, built in 1998, is surrounded by 11 acres of a leased cherry orchard. There is a two-bedroom house for the caretakers, who are staying on with the new owners.

The main house comes with a three-car garage, outdoor pool, tennis court and enough flat area for a helicopter pad.

The agent’s take

The main house comes with a three-car garage, outdoor pool, tennis court and enough flat area for a helicopter pad.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

“The market went quiet for a few weeks in December, and it has really picked back up. It’s a stronger start to the year than last year. I hope it calms a bit, personally, because a frenzy is never good,” Mr. Deacon said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.