Vancouver Real Estate UBC townhouse sells with furnishings included

Done Deal

UBC townhouse sells with furnishings included

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

5782 Berton Ave., Unit 2, Vancouver

Asking price: $2.118 million

Selling price: $2.070 million

Previous selling price: $1,758,900 (2012)

Days on market: 33

Taxes: $3,702.95

Maintenance fee: $1,056.76

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The seller had custom millwork installed throughout the unit.

Re/Max Select Realty

The property had been previously listed at $2.138-million. The seller, who plans to downsize, received one other offer that was too low. “In order to stand out in a market with quite a bit of inventory, he agreed to sell the home complete with furnishings,” listing agent Mary Cleaver said.

What they got

The townhouse is part of the Sage building by the University of British Columbia campus.

Re/Max Select Realty

The 2,426-square-foot three-bedroom, four-bathroom home with an office is in the luxury Sage building at the University of British Columbia.

It is a leasehold prepaid strata unit, built in 2011. It has custom millwork, high ceilings, air conditioning, a gourmet kitchen, a huge rooftop deck and a media room in the basement. It is steps to forest trails and shops.

The agent’s take

“In some ways, this townhome was better than new,” Ms. Cleaver said. “The owner had a designer and contractor install beautiful custom millwork throughout. … there is air conditioning, private two car garage, generous outdoor spaces. It represented great value for luxury at UBC.”

Report an error
