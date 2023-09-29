Open this photo in gallery: Stilhavn Real Estate Services

269 Alexander St., No. 429, Vancouver

Asking price: $767,000 (July 18, 2023)

Selling price: $767,000 (July 29, 2023)

Taxes: $2,250.67 (2022)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

Open this photo in gallery: There is a bedroom on the mezzanine level.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

“Our client was an original owner who occupied the unit before leaving the city and retaining it as an investment,” said agent Cheryl Davie.

The seller repainted the unit, replaced light switches and upgraded hardware in preparation for selling. About 10 groups viewed the property and the seller received two offers. The winning bid had no conditions on it. Corner units with views and large wraparound patios don’t come up often, said Ms. Davie.

What they got

The northwest corner loft unit is in Gastown’s innovative Edge building, with panorama views of the North Shore Mountains.

There’s a wraparound patio, 16-foot-high ceilings, a gas fireplace, a bedroom on the mezzanine level and a clean white galley kitchen. The two-level 790-square-foot unit is in a concrete framed building that is at the edge of Gastown, built in 1999, close to the downtown eastside.

The Edge has metal and woodworking shops, pottery and music studios and a gym.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The unit in Gastown’s innovative Edge building has panorama views of the North Shore Mountains.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

“This area and product have not seen the same market fluctuations as some of the more centralized areas of downtown when interest rates rose last year,” said Ms. Davie.

“The condo market on the east side of downtown has seen an increase of nearly 19 per cent over the past three years.”

The sale completed Aug. 30.