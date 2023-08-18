Open this photo in gallery: Heller Murch Reallty

2880 Oak St., No. 101, Vancouver

Asking price: $425,000 (July 11)

Selling price: $417,500 (July 21)

Days on the market:10

Taxes: Included in monthly fee

Monthly maintenance fee: $365.50

Listing agent: Noam Dolgin, Heller Murch Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The price was substantially lower than a comparable strata unit.Heller Murch Reallty

The building is one of the few that operates as an undivided interest property, which means, in this case, that the owner owns a 7.6-per-cent interest.

“There are only a few of them in Metro Vancouver,” says listing agent Noam Dolgin.

The ground-floor unit is centrally located near to Vancouver General Hospital and is walking distance to shops and transit. It needs updates, but it has 757 square feet of space and a good-sized bedroom with a walk-in closet. Built in 1950, the 10-unit building is a classic three-storey apartment building that became a co-op in 1977. It allows rentals and is not subject to the empty homes tax, making it desirable for snowbirds, says Mr. Dolgin.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: While it needs updates, the unit has 757 square feet of space.Heller Murch Reallty

Unlike other co-ops, there were no restrictions around age, pets or rentals, and financing was available, if needed, which made it desirable. The price, as well, was substantially lower than a comparable strata unit.

The seller had been renting the unit out and wanted to sell because of rising interest rates, says Mr. Dolgin. They received one offer, from a buyer who intends to live in the unit.

The sale completed Aug. 15.

The agent’s take

“The thing about this form of ownership, from an affordability perspective, it just makes a lot of sense,” Mr. Dolgin says. “If it were stratified, it would have sold for around $650,000.”