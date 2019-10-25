Unique property on B.C.'s Gambier Island sells for $349,000 under asking

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty

2475 Cotton Bay Rd., Gambier Island, B.C.

Asking price: $1.399-million

Selling price: $1.05-million

Taxes: $4,279.56

Days on market: 116

Listing agent: Holly Wood, Sotheby’s International Realty

The action

Agent Holly Wood says the Ontario buyer had read about the vacation home in The Globe’s Home of the Week in June and called right away. “A lot of buyers are coming from Ontario,” Ms. Wood says. “That’s kind of a trend, even though we lost some of the foreign buyers, we’re getting some buyers from the east.” The buyer plans to make it her winter home, she says.

What they got

The 1,266 square-foot waterfront property is a unique architectural design that had been built four years ago.

The property consists of seven freestanding cabin-like buildings linked by patios, pathways and a glass roof. It is part of a five-acre gated community with ocean views suitable for whale watching. It is the only occupied lot on the acreage so far.

The modern design includes high-end kitchen, high ceilings, skylights, wood-burning fireplace, radiant heat floors, barbecue area, furnishings and truck included. Access to the island is by water taxi or private boat. The property spans 190 feet of the waterfront and is 951 feet deep, and includes a shared dock, which was a selling feature, Ms. Wood says.

The agent’s take

The property does not have garbage pickup and the island does not have stores. The market for this type of home is someone who wants isolation. Ms. Wood says she also had interest from a writer, although they hadn’t made an offer.

“The good thing about the properties on Gambier, or nearby Sechelt, is that there is no foreign-buyer tax, or the vacant-homes tax, so that’s quite attractive.”

