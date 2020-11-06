 Skip to main content
Urban exodus undercuts Coal Harbour condo sale

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Carsten Arnold Photography

1500 Alberni St., No. 15B, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.850-million

Selling price: $1.760-million

Previous selling price: $1,225,000 (2015); $918,000 (2006); $515,000 (2002); $459,500 (2000)

Days on market: 8

Monthly maintenance fee: $881.79

Taxes: $4,726.90 (2020)

Seller’s agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

The unit was fully renovated five years ago.

Carsten Arnold Photography

This three-bedroom, 1,653-square-foot unit is in a 26-storey tower that was built in 1991. The unit has views of English Bay, downtown and Coal Harbour and was fully renovated in 2015, with new cabinets and countertops in the galley kitchen and newly finished bathrooms. The tower has three units a floor and each unit comes with two parking spaces. It has 24-hour concierge, a gym, private garden and is close to Stanley Park.

The action

The galley kitchen has new cabinets and countertops.

Carsten Arnold Photography

The owners were selling so they could move into a house and the buyers wanted a three-bedroom condo, listing agent Keith Roy says. The sellers received two offers on the unit, which completed on July 28. The unit had not been previously listed in the past five years.

The agent’s take

The building has a private garden.

Carsten Arnold Photography

“Despite the strength of the real estate market overall, downtown condos haven’t been doing all that well,” Mr. Roy says. “There is a bit of an urban exodus and people are looking for places outside of the downtown core.”

