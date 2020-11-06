Urban exodus undercuts Coal Harbour condo sale

1500 Alberni St., No. 15B, Vancouver
Listing price: $1.850-million
Selling price: $1.760-million
Previous selling price: $1,225,000 (2015); $918,000 (2006); $515,000 (2002); $459,500 (2000)
Days on market: 8
Monthly maintenance fee: $881.79
Taxes: $4,726.90 (2020)
Seller’s agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty
What they got
This three-bedroom, 1,653-square-foot unit is in a 26-storey tower that was built in 1991. The unit has views of English Bay, downtown and Coal Harbour and was fully renovated in 2015, with new cabinets and countertops in the galley kitchen and newly finished bathrooms. The tower has three units a floor and each unit comes with two parking spaces. It has 24-hour concierge, a gym, private garden and is close to Stanley Park.
The action
The owners were selling so they could move into a house and the buyers wanted a three-bedroom condo, listing agent Keith Roy says. The sellers received two offers on the unit, which completed on July 28. The unit had not been previously listed in the past five years.
The agent’s take
“Despite the strength of the real estate market overall, downtown condos haven’t been doing all that well,” Mr. Roy says. “There is a bit of an urban exodus and people are looking for places outside of the downtown core.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.