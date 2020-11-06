Urban exodus undercuts Coal Harbour condo sale

Open this photo in gallery Carsten Arnold Photography

1500 Alberni St., No. 15B, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.850-million

Selling price: $1.760-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,225,000 (2015); $918,000 (2006); $515,000 (2002); $459,500 (2000)

Days on market: 8

Monthly maintenance fee: $881.79

Taxes: $4,726.90 (2020)

Seller’s agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit was fully renovated five years ago. Carsten Arnold Photography

This three-bedroom, 1,653-square-foot unit is in a 26-storey tower that was built in 1991. The unit has views of English Bay, downtown and Coal Harbour and was fully renovated in 2015, with new cabinets and countertops in the galley kitchen and newly finished bathrooms. The tower has three units a floor and each unit comes with two parking spaces. It has 24-hour concierge, a gym, private garden and is close to Stanley Park.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The galley kitchen has new cabinets and countertops. Carsten Arnold Photography

The owners were selling so they could move into a house and the buyers wanted a three-bedroom condo, listing agent Keith Roy says. The sellers received two offers on the unit, which completed on July 28. The unit had not been previously listed in the past five years.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The building has a private garden. Carsten Arnold Photography

“Despite the strength of the real estate market overall, downtown condos haven’t been doing all that well,” Mr. Roy says. “There is a bit of an urban exodus and people are looking for places outside of the downtown core.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.