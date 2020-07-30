Vancouver-area supply growth puts focus on realistic pricing

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group West Coast Realty

15885 16 Ave., No. 15, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $679,900

Selling price: $670,000

Previous selling price: $652,000 (2017)

Days on market: 147

Taxes: $2,896.17 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $228

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

There are quartz countertops in the galley kitchen with engineered hardwood floors and a stone fireplace. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The sellers had already moved from the province and the unit was vacant. They had purchased the property for $652,000 in 2017. They listed it in July, 2019, starting at $789,000, followed by numerous price reductions. Buyer’s agent Shali Tark said the most recent reduction caught her clients’ attention.

“They felt an immediate connection when they walked into the home,” Ms. Tark said.

The unit sold in May and has completed.

What they got

The 1,710-square-foot, three-bedrooom townhouse is four years old, with quartz countertops in the galley kitchen, engineered hardwood floors, stone fireplace surround, built-in speakers, air conditioning, laundry room and security system.

It comes with a two-car garage, balcony and fenced yard. It’s close to schools, shopping, scenic White Rock and the U.S. border.

The agent’s take

Ms. Tark said homes that are priced well are getting attention. However, there is a change underway and supply is starting to grow. “Sellers still need to be realistic, as multiple offers right now don’t necessarily lead to someone overpaying,” she says. “My experience is that homes are still selling within the range of market value.”

