 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Vancouver-area supply growth puts focus on realistic pricing

Kerry Gold
Surrey, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

15885 16 Ave., No. 15, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $679,900

Selling price: $670,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $652,000 (2017)

Days on market: 147

Taxes: $2,896.17 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $228

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There are quartz countertops in the galley kitchen with engineered hardwood floors and a stone fireplace.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The sellers had already moved from the province and the unit was vacant. They had purchased the property for $652,000 in 2017. They listed it in July, 2019, starting at $789,000, followed by numerous price reductions. Buyer’s agent Shali Tark said the most recent reduction caught her clients’ attention.

“They felt an immediate connection when they walked into the home,” Ms. Tark said.

Story continues below advertisement

The unit sold in May and has completed.

What they got

The 1,710-square-foot, three-bedrooom townhouse is four years old, with quartz countertops in the galley kitchen, engineered hardwood floors, stone fireplace surround, built-in speakers, air conditioning, laundry room and security system.

It comes with a two-car garage, balcony and fenced yard. It’s close to schools, shopping, scenic White Rock and the U.S. border.

The agent’s take

Ms. Tark said homes that are priced well are getting attention. However, there is a change underway and supply is starting to grow. “Sellers still need to be realistic, as multiple offers right now don’t necessarily lead to someone overpaying,” she says. “My experience is that homes are still selling within the range of market value.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies