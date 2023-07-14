3755 W. 8th Ave., No. 310, Vancouver

Asking prices: $1.548 million (April 2022), $1.357 million (April 11, 2023)

Selling price: $1,338,500 (April 11, 2023)

Days on market: Seven

Monthly maintenance fee: $662.07

Taxes: $3,953.22

Listing agent: Lorne Goldman, Macdonald Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The agent says the unit is well maintained but the kitchen and bathrooms could use an update.Handout

The unit was previously listed at $1.548-million for 242 days until it was taken off the market at the end of 2022. It was relisted in the spring with a different broker at a lower price and sold quickly to someone who plans to live in it.

“It got a lot of action and it sold in the first week,” says the second listing agent, Lorne Goldman. “It was an estate sale and the buyer was a downsizer from a larger west side house. Investors were not all over it as the price was too high. They want a one-bedroom on Pacific, downtown.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has 1,457 square feet of living space and nine-foot ceilings.Handout

The 34-year-old strata condo is in the Cumberland complex in Point Grey, near shopping on Broadway and within walking distance of Jericho Lands and the beach. The southeast-corner unit is bright, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,457 square feet of living space and nine-foot ceilings. There is a formal dining room with covered balcony overlooking the tree-lined street, a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a second fireplace and a five-piece ensuite bathroom. The building is pet friendly and rain-screened because it was built in 1989, when leaky condos were an issue.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a second fireplace and a five-piece ensuite bathroom.Handout

The building had a rental restriction that was lifted when the province put a ban on such restrictions last fall. However, it does still have an age restriction that favours people 55 and older. Seniors’ buildings are exempt from the age restriction ban.

It was well maintained but the kitchen and bathrooms could use an update.

“It was in good, super clean shape and someone can always renovate anything,” says Mr. Goldman.