Vancouver condo sells under asking price as listings dwindle

444 E. 6th Ave., unit 302, Vancouver

Asking price: $738,000

Selling price: $725,000

Days on market: 2

Taxes: $1,791.71

Maintenance fee: $375

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

The two-bedroom unit is 965 square feet, with hardwood floors and French farmhouse décor.

The top floor fully renovated corner unit is in the heart of Mount Pleasant, within walking distance of Olympic Village, Main Street shopping, transit and schools. The two-bedroom unit is 965 square feet, with hardwood floors, French farmhouse décor, an ensuite bathroom off the master bedroom, and mountain and city views from every window and the wraparound balcony.

The action

The sellers received two offers and the unit sold in the first weekend of showings.

The sellers purchased the apartment two years ago in its original 1974 condition. They had planned to live in it for many years, but a job offer in Ottawa came along. The buyers are a young couple that plans to start a family. The sellers received two offers and the unit sold in the first weekend of showings.

The agent’s take

The unit comes with mountain and city views from every window and a wraparound balcony.

“[The market] is not what it was a year ago, but good product is selling,” says listing agent Mary Cleaver. “Part of the low overall numbers is because sellers aren’t listing, believing they won’t get their price.”

