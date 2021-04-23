Vancouver condo with large outdoor space sells in private deal

Open this photo in gallery Oakwyn Realty

630 E. Broadway, No. 412, Vancouver

Asking price: $949,000

Selling price: $999,000

Previous selling price: $819,900 (2019)

Days on market: 0

Monthly maintenance fee: $425.30

Taxes: $2,688.70 (2021)

Buyer’s agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

Seller’s agent: Deanna Lawrence, Oakwyn Realty

The action

The unit was sold privately and not listed. The sellers had been preparing to put it on the market, but buyer’s agent Dennis Sepulveda approached their agent beforehand with an offer. The buyers are young professionals from Winnipeg who’d been renting in the city for four years and wanted to own their own home. The deal completes May 24.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The one-bedroom unit features laminate flooring and high-end fixtures. Oakwyn Realty

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in the Midtown Modern building has 777 square feet of interior living space and was built in 2018.

The unit includes 905 square feet of private patio space with a panoramic view of the mountains and city, a bright white modern kitchen with white quartz countertops, laminate floors and high-end fixtures and appliances.

The unit includes two electric vehicle parking spots, three storage lockers, and the building allows pets and rentals.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit has 905 square feet of private patio space with a panoramic view of the mountains and city. Oakwyn Realty

Mr. Sepulveda says his clients had lost out on a bidding war by a few thousand dollars, but he heard about another listing coming up in the same building.

“Just about every deal I’ve been involved in for the past few months has been a multiple offer, over-asking situation,” Mr. Sepulveda said. “Private sales are rare because most sellers would rather put their home on the market and rely on a bidding war to maximize the sale price. We were lucky to connect with the selling agent before they listed, and we didn’t squander the opportunity. We gave the sellers an attractive offer that they ultimately felt was worth accepting.”

As well, he says, the sellers were grateful not to have people walking through their home.

