Vancouver condo with large outdoor space sells in private deal

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Vancouver condo with large outdoor space sells in private deal

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Oakwyn Realty

630 E. Broadway, No. 412, Vancouver

Asking price: $949,000

Selling price: $999,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $819,900 (2019)

Days on market: 0

Monthly maintenance fee: $425.30

Taxes: $2,688.70 (2021)

Buyer’s agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

Seller’s agent: Deanna Lawrence, Oakwyn Realty

The action

The unit was sold privately and not listed. The sellers had been preparing to put it on the market, but buyer’s agent Dennis Sepulveda approached their agent beforehand with an offer. The buyers are young professionals from Winnipeg who’d been renting in the city for four years and wanted to own their own home. The deal completes May 24.

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The one-bedroom unit features laminate flooring and high-end fixtures.

Oakwyn Realty

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in the Midtown Modern building has 777 square feet of interior living space and was built in 2018.

The unit includes 905 square feet of private patio space with a panoramic view of the mountains and city, a bright white modern kitchen with white quartz countertops, laminate floors and high-end fixtures and appliances.

The unit includes two electric vehicle parking spots, three storage lockers, and the building allows pets and rentals.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has 905 square feet of private patio space with a panoramic view of the mountains and city.

Oakwyn Realty

Mr. Sepulveda says his clients had lost out on a bidding war by a few thousand dollars, but he heard about another listing coming up in the same building.

“Just about every deal I’ve been involved in for the past few months has been a multiple offer, over-asking situation,” Mr. Sepulveda said. “Private sales are rare because most sellers would rather put their home on the market and rely on a bidding war to maximize the sale price. We were lucky to connect with the selling agent before they listed, and we didn’t squander the opportunity. We gave the sellers an attractive offer that they ultimately felt was worth accepting.”

As well, he says, the sellers were grateful not to have people walking through their home.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies