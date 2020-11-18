 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Vancouver half-duplex draws four bids and sells in three days

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

1936 Charles St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.225-million

Selling price: $1.26-million

Previous selling price: $675,000 (2014)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $3,416.15

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

A living space opens to the back deck and garden.

Re/Max Select Realty

“We had back-to-back showings, one group at a time. All parties wore masks,” Ms. Cleaver says.

After three days of showings, she received four offers and the house sold subject-free. The sellers are a young family moving to Squamish, B.C.; the buyers are a family with two small children.

What they got

“This was a one-of-a-kind home,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says.

The three-bedroom half-duplex was built in 2014 and has a fully renovated attic loft space, big covered deck, south-facing garden and recently renovated basement level suitable for an extra bedroom.

It comes with a garage and electric vehicle charger. The home is on a quiet street close to Commercial Drive, shops and schools.

The agent’s take

The propertry has a south-facing garden and a large covered deck.

Re/Max Select Realty

Ms. Cleaver says the 1,666-sqaure-foot home sold quickly because it had a lot of extras for its size, and it was located among a row of colourful character houses on a tree-lined street, within walking distance of the Drive. The sale completed Sept. 28.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

1828000.00
3022 CHARLES STREET, Vancouver, British Columbia
RE/MAX City Realty
Bedrooms
7
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome to this spacious two level home in one of Vancouver's widest street. three bedroom 2 bath on the main floor and two 2 bedroom mortgage helper below. Located in prime renfrew area near PNE. Minutes to hwy one and 10 minutes to Downtown. Call Today! (id:31729)
Listing ID R2508713
Salesperson Jennifer Cheng
Brokerage RE/MAX City Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1499000.00
1008 3533 ROSS DRIVE, Vancouver, British Columbia
Royal Pacific Realty Corp.
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Leasehold Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
This south-east facing upper unit has 2 Bedrooms + Den with very spacious living room and dining area. Park view and partial ocean view from every room. Enjoy the 9' ceilings, a spa-inspired ensuite, A/C, premium appliances, an in-building fitness studio. a social lounge and all the vibrant UBC campus could bring to you! Open house: Sep.13 (Sun), 2-4pm (id:31729)
Listing ID R2483205
Salesperson Steven Li
Brokerage Royal Pacific Realty Corp.
View on realtor.ca
1188000.00
3455 WILLIAM STREET, Vancouver, British Columbia
Sutton Group-West Coast Realty
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Cozy bungalow sitting on a 33/107.5 square ft flat land with a back lane. Located in a quiet neighborhood with a very central location just a few blocks away from upcoming Amazing Brentwood Mall. Quick and easy access to transit, shopping, groceries and highway. Great for first time home buyers, Investors and Builders... Total 2745 square ft 3 LEVEL DUPLEX FILED APPLICATION FILED AT CITY OF VANCOUVER. By appoinments only, please do not walk onto property prior to contacting agent. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2447284
Salesperson Kit Sorongon
Brokerage Sutton Group-West Coast Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1025000.00
203 1943 E 1ST AVENUE, Vancouver, British Columbia
Sutton Group-West Coast Realty
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Unique & stunning townhome at THE VAULT in Victoria Court on the DRIVE. Located in a rare boutique Heritage building stratified in 1982. (Effective age is 38 years). A lovely updated, spacious & Quiet home with bright N, E & S exposures! The main floor features a warm open floor plan including cozy gas F/P, gleaming maple floors, open kitchen and expansive newly installed windows throughout. On the top level are two large bedrooms and a staircase that leads to a huge rooftop deck perfect for entertaining and providing stunning mountain views! All the amazing amenities of Commercial Drive are a short stroll away including trendy restaurants, cafes & shops, parks and schools. A fabulous opportunity to live in this fabulous character building in this very desirable and vibrant community! (id:31729)
Listing ID R2514491
Salesperson Eva Roberts
Brokerage Sutton Group-West Coast Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2320000.00
2314 E 1ST AVENUE, Vancouver, British Columbia
Unilife Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
INVESTORS/DEVELOPER Attention!! Land Assembly for sale on a existing development site to build upon Existing Zoning RM-12N, designated as mins 3.5 storey Courtyard/Traditional Row-house and up 4-storey complex buildings. Prime value convenient location, in the heart of E.1st Ave and Nanaimo St.(commercial zoning is connected), close to all amenities. Bundled in a ROW of 4 Lots to a corner lot. Rarely available solid Vancouver Special 2 storey with back-lane separate entrance. Convenient location, close to bus, school, shopping. Start planning your build today! (id:31729)
Listing ID R2504267
Salesperson Ethan Kuo
Brokerage Unilife Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2300000.00
2316 E 1ST AVENUE, Vancouver, British Columbia
Unilife Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
INVESTORS/DEVELOPER Attention!! Land Assembly for sale on a existing development site to build upon Existing Zoning RM-12N, designated as mins 3.5 storey Courtyard/Traditional Row-house and up 4-storey complex buildings. Prime value convenient location, in the heart of E.1st Ave and Nanaimo St.(commercial zoning is connected), close to all amenities. Bundled in a ROW of 4 Lots to a corner lot. Rarely available solid Vancouver Special 2 storey with back-lane separate entrance. Convenient location, close to bus, school, shopping. Start planning your build today! (id:31729)
Listing ID R2504364
Salesperson Ethan Kuo
Brokerage Unilife Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1168000.00
2793 E 1ST AVENUE, Vancouver, British Columbia
RE/MAX Crest Realty
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
3 storey family home in the ideal Renfrew neighbourhood. This 2 bed, 2 bath and flex home features original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, freshly painted, with a newer furnace and hot water tank. On a large 34x114ft lot, this home comes with ample space and storage with incredible potential for further development. Preliminary architectural plans for a duplex project and arborists reports are available. Walking distance to T&T, shopping, restaurants, parks, Renfrew skytrain station and more. Make this home yours today! (id:31729)
Listing ID R2508546
Salesperson Jason Lim
Brokerage RE/MAX Crest Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2300000.00
2320 E 1ST AVENUE, Vancouver, British Columbia
Unilife Realty Inc.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
INVESTORS/DEVELOPER Attention!! Land Assembly for sale on a existing development site to build upon existing Zoning RM-12N, designated as mins 3.5 storey Courtyard/Traditional Row-house and up 4-storey complex buildings. Prime value convenient location, in the heart of E.1st Ave and Nanaimo St.(commercial zoning is connected), close to all amenities. Bundled in a ROW of 4 Lots to a corner lot. Rarely available solid Vancouver Special 2 storey with back-lane separate entrance. Convenient location, close to bus, school, shopping. Start planning your build today! (id:31729)
Listing ID R2504255
Salesperson Ethan Kuo
Brokerage Unilife Realty Inc.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1199000.00
1725 COTTON DRIVE, Vancouver, British Columbia
RE/MAX Crest Realty
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Designed by renowned architect Birmingham & Wood , this new Infill home is essentially a detached house. It offers a light-filled place to call your own. Enter the main level & the open feeling welcomes you home. Kitchen features a stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops & an island with seating for 4. There is engineered oak hardwood floors & custom millwork throughout. French doors face west to bring the sunset into your living room. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms, a full bath and W/D. Built-ins bring plenty of storage to the main bedroom, as does the walk-in closet. Air conditioning will keep you cool on hot summer days and radiant in-floor heat & fireplace will keep you cozy on winter nights. Attached garage has direct access to the ground level entry. A short walk to Commercial Drive shops and restaurant & skytrain. Minutes to Hwy #1 & Downtown.video: https://vimeo.com/435363641 (id:31729)
Listing ID R2496214
Salesperson Kathryn Watkinson
Brokerage RE/MAX Crest Realty
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
899000.00
2008 1288 W GEORGIA STREET, Vancouver, British Columbia
Royal LePage Westside
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome to the Residences on Georgia, award-winning building by Westbank. West End living at it's finest in this rarely available 2 Bed/2 Bath + Den + Solarium corner unit on the 20th floor with forever city, mountain & water views. PRIME West End location between Georgia & Alberni St, just steps from Robson St shops, Stanley Park and Coal Harbour with the best restaurants, shopping & waterfronts of Downtown Vancouver at your doorsteps. Very well managed & secure building with hotel-like amenities including 24HR Concierge & Security, Fitness Center, Conference Room, Business Center, Garden Water Feature, Carwash station and Public Art displays. Includes 1 Parking & 1 Large Storage Locker. Contact me for a virtual guided tour or book a private showing with your realtor. (id:31729)
Listing ID R2485044
Salesperson Stanley Lam
Brokerage Royal LePage Westside
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

