Vancouver half-duplex draws four bids and sells in three days

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

1936 Charles St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.225-million

Selling price: $1.26-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $675,000 (2014)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $3,416.15

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery A living space opens to the back deck and garden. Re/Max Select Realty

“We had back-to-back showings, one group at a time. All parties wore masks,” Ms. Cleaver says.

After three days of showings, she received four offers and the house sold subject-free. The sellers are a young family moving to Squamish, B.C.; the buyers are a family with two small children.

What they got

“This was a one-of-a-kind home,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-bedroom half-duplex was built in 2014 and has a fully renovated attic loft space, big covered deck, south-facing garden and recently renovated basement level suitable for an extra bedroom.

It comes with a garage and electric vehicle charger. The home is on a quiet street close to Commercial Drive, shops and schools.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The propertry has a south-facing garden and a large covered deck. Re/Max Select Realty

Ms. Cleaver says the 1,666-sqaure-foot home sold quickly because it had a lot of extras for its size, and it was located among a row of colourful character houses on a tree-lined street, within walking distance of the Drive. The sale completed Sept. 28.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.