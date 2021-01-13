Vancouver home ignored in July gets six bids in December

946 Lillooet St., Vancouver
Asking price: $1.149-million
Selling price: $1.240-million
Previous selling price: $418,000 (2006); $249,000 (1996)
Days on market: 10
Taxes: $5,310.32 (2020)
Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Re/Max Crest Realty
The Action
The agent received six offers, five of them over asking. About 25 parties safely toured the house. The house had been previously listed in July by another agent for $1.388-million, and was then reduced to $999,000, but the only offers that came in were below asking. It had been on the market for almost three months without selling. Cheryl Davie took over the listing in November.
What They Got
The 1,732-square-foot bungalow near Renfrew on the east side has two bedrooms and a one-bedroom mortgage helper below. The lot is 33-by 100-feet with a mature garden, and is within two blocks of an elementary school and community centre. The house is well maintained, with wood floors, but hasn’t been updated in several years.
The Agent’s Take
The property is shorter than the 120-foot-deep lot typical of the area. “But options were available to either build a laneway house or put on a second storey,” Ms. Davie said. “This home has a great revenue generator downstairs, and ultimately sold to a first-time home buyer.” The sale completes Jan. 26.
