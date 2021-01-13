 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Vancouver home ignored in July gets six bids in December

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Done Deal, 946 Lillooet St., Vancouver

Re/Max Crest Realty

946 Lillooet St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.149-million

Selling price: $1.240-million

Previous selling price: $418,000 (2006); $249,000 (1996)

Days on market: 10

Taxes: $5,310.32 (2020)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Re/Max Crest Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The house is well maintained but hasn't been updated in years.

Re/Max Crest Realty

The agent received six offers, five of them over asking. About 25 parties safely toured the house. The house had been previously listed in July by another agent for $1.388-million, and was then reduced to $999,000, but the only offers that came in were below asking. It had been on the market for almost three months without selling. Cheryl Davie took over the listing in November.

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery

The house has wood floors.

Re/Max Crest Realty

The 1,732-square-foot bungalow near Renfrew on the east side has two bedrooms and a one-bedroom mortgage helper below. The lot is 33-by 100-feet with a mature garden, and is within two blocks of an elementary school and community centre. The house is well maintained, with wood floors, but hasn’t been updated in several years.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery

The property is shorter than the 120-foot-deep lot typical of the area.

Re/Max Crest Realty

The property is shorter than the 120-foot-deep lot typical of the area. “But options were available to either build a laneway house or put on a second storey,” Ms. Davie said. “This home has a great revenue generator downstairs, and ultimately sold to a first-time home buyer.” The sale completes Jan. 26.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

