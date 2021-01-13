Vancouver home ignored in July gets six bids in December

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 946 Lillooet St., Vancouver Re/Max Crest Realty

946 Lillooet St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.149-million

Selling price: $1.240-million

Previous selling price: $418,000 (2006); $249,000 (1996)

Days on market: 10

Taxes: $5,310.32 (2020)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Re/Max Crest Realty

The Action

The house is well maintained but hasn't been updated in years.

The agent received six offers, five of them over asking. About 25 parties safely toured the house. The house had been previously listed in July by another agent for $1.388-million, and was then reduced to $999,000, but the only offers that came in were below asking. It had been on the market for almost three months without selling. Cheryl Davie took over the listing in November.

What They Got

The house has wood floors.

The 1,732-square-foot bungalow near Renfrew on the east side has two bedrooms and a one-bedroom mortgage helper below. The lot is 33-by 100-feet with a mature garden, and is within two blocks of an elementary school and community centre. The house is well maintained, with wood floors, but hasn’t been updated in several years.

The Agent’s Take

The property is shorter than the 120-foot-deep lot typical of the area.

The property is shorter than the 120-foot-deep lot typical of the area. “But options were available to either build a laneway house or put on a second storey,” Ms. Davie said. “This home has a great revenue generator downstairs, and ultimately sold to a first-time home buyer.” The sale completes Jan. 26.

