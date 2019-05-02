 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Vancouver home sales slump to 24-year low as prices continue to fall

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Vancouver home sales slump to 24-year low as prices continue to fall

Brent Jang
VANCOUVER
For Subscribers
Comments

Housing prices in the Vancouver region are falling while sales have decreased to a 24-year low as the real estate industry blames government policies for the slowdown.

In April, the benchmark price for detached homes, condos and townhouses dropped month over month for the 11th consecutive time.

The benchmark price, which is an industry representation of the typical home sold in an area, decreased to $1,008,400 last month, down 8.5 per cent from a year earlier, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The board reported that there were 1,829 sales in April for various housing types, down 29.1 per cent compared with 2,579 properties that changed hands in the same month in 2018.

The latest sales activity marked the lowest number of April transactions since 1,768 sales for that month in 1995.

Last month’s sales were 43.1 per cent under the 10-year average for April.

Federally, Canada’s banking regulator implemented a stress-test policy on Jan. 1, 2018, that makes it tougher for buyers to qualify for mortgages.

“Government policy continues to hinder home sale activity. The federal government’s mortgage stress test has reduced buyers’ purchasing power by about 20 per cent, which is causing people at the entry-level side of the market to struggle to secure financing,” board president Ashley Smith said in a statement.

Provincially, the B.C. NDP government raised the foreign-buyers tax to 20 per cent in February, 2018, while expanding that tax beyond the initial target of the Vancouver region. Other provincial factors include what the NDP calls a speculation and vacancy tax targeted primarily at out-of-province residents, and B.C. taxes aimed at higher-end properties.

Andrew Ramlo, vice-president of market intelligence at real estate firm Rennie Group, said housing prices at the higher end of the market have fallen the hardest.

Still, he said thousands of long-time homeowners aren’t in any rush to sell, including baby boomers who have seen their children grow up and move away. “It’s the empty-nester stage of the life cycle,” Mr. Ramlo said, noting there has yet be a mass exodus of boomers moving out of their detached homes that have empty bedrooms.

But for owners who find themselves in a position where they need to sell, the buyer’s market is a reality, he said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter