Vancouver house gets 13 offers, sells over asking

2971 E. 16th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.370 million

Selling price: $1.385 million

Previous selling price: $555,000 (2006)

Days on market: 6

Taxes: $4,948

Listing agent: Alex Jopson, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery There are two wood-burning fireplaces and laundry on both levels. Sutton Group West Coast Realty /Sutton Group West Coast Realty

After a weekend of open houses, the sellers received 13 offers, listing agent Alex Jopson said.

“I was a bit surprised because I hadn’t seen or heard of many other sales recently that had this number of offers come in, give or take a few,” he said.

The house had been lived in by the sellers for 13 years and was sold to a local buyer. Mr. Jopson said offers came in from first-time buyers, investors and families moving from smaller homes. Some conditions attached to the original bid were removed Sept. 18.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The house has original hardwood floors on the main level. Sutton Group West Coast Realty /Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom East Vancouver bungalow, built in 1963, has original hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom on the main.

The bathroom has heated floors and double sinks. In the basement is a two-bedroom suite with separate entry. The 1,139-square-foot house has two wood-burning fireplaces and laundry on both levels. The house sits on a standard 33-foot-by-122-foot lot and is close to Renfrew SkyTrain station, shops and schools.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen was recently updated. Sutton Group West Coast Realty /Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“It’s a balanced market over all,” Mr. Jopson said. “There are hesitant buyers and sellers, including buyers who are not sure of what the market is doing and some sellers holding on for the prices from a year ago.”

Some areas of the city are selling better than others, he said. Mostly locals are buying. “There’s a slight aspect of international buyers, but the ones I’ve talked with have resident status.”

