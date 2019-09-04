Vancouver housing sales rise while prices fall to 27-month low

Housing sales in the Vancouver region are rising while prices decline to their lowest level in 27 months.

Sales of detached homes, condos and townhouses totalled 2,231 in August, up 15.7 per cent compared with the same month in 2018 but 9.2 per cent beneath the 10-year average for August, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Wednesday.

The residential benchmark price decreased last month to $993,300, down 8.3 per cent from a year earlier.

The benchmark figure, an industry representation of the typical home sold in Greater Vancouver, has declined month over month for the 15th consecutive time. It has fallen from a record high of $1.1-million in May, 2018, and the lowest since $992,500 in May, 2017, according to the board.

There were 13,396 properties listed for sale last month in the Vancouver region, a 13.3-per-cent increase over August, 2018.

“With more demand from home buyers, the supply of homes listed for sale isn’t accumulating like earlier in the year. These changes are creating more balanced market conditions,” board president Ashley Smith said in a statement.​

