Special to The Globe and Mail

The sellers purchased the unit new, 30 years ago.Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

1132 Haro St., No. 703, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.799 million (Sept. 1)

Previous asking price: $1.899-million

Selling price: $1.701-million (Oct. 8)

Previous selling price: $440,000 (1994)

Taxes: $3,667.75 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fees: $880.80

Days on market: 38

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The action

The 1,612-square-foot West End home includes a renovated contemporary galley kitchen.

The agent had originally listed the property for $1.899-million but reduced it to $1.799 million.

They had expressions of interest and received one offer, for $1.701-million – which set a record per square foot for the building, said listing agent Scott Thompson. The buyers intend to live in the unit.

“It’s such a special and unique property that naturally we were showing it frequently,” Mr. Thompson said.

What they got

This two-storey penthouse suite has a massive rooftop terrace that is half covered by a glass canopy.

The 1,612-square-foot West End home includes a renovated contemporary galley kitchen, tile floors throughout, patio off the living room, and three-car garage.

The sellers purchased the unit new, 30 years ago.

The agent’s take

The two-storey penthouse suite has a massive rooftop terrace that is half covered by a glass canopy.Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

“The downtown Vancouver condo market is still very active, but perhaps not as busy as some people think for the condos over $1.5-million, which are not always easy to sell at the moment,” Mr. Thompson said.

The sale completed Dec. 2.

