Vancouver townhouse near SkyTrain station draws single bid after price cut

2960 E. 29th Ave., Unit 126, Vancouver

Listing price: $599,000

Selling price: $599,000

Previous selling price: $399,000 (2014); $324,000 (2007)

Days on market: 20

Taxes: $1,490.83

Monthly maintenance fee: $429.36

Buyer’s agent: Greg Dent, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

This 1,025 square-foot, two-bedroom, 1990s-style townhouse had been on the market previously for $699,000 for nine days before the sellers significantly reduced the price, buyer’s agent Greg Dent says. The buyers wrote an offer almost three weeks later, which was the only bid.

The agent’s take

“The buyers were able to see the unique opportunity presented by the listing and took advantage of a declining market to buy the home at a significantly lower price than the last few sales in the complex …Prevailing market conditions had a lot of fear in the air for buyers.”

What they got

The buyers got a lot of square footage compared to a newer unit at the same price point, Mr. Dent says. The unit has dark cabinets, laminated floors, a large patio and fenced-in yard. It’s on the city’s east side, in the Collingwood neighbourhood, located steps away from the SkyTrain station, a park, library and community centre.

