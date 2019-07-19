 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Vancouver townhouse near SkyTrain station draws single bid after price cut

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Done Deal

Vancouver townhouse near SkyTrain station draws single bid after price cut

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Select Realty

2960 E. 29th Ave., Unit 126, Vancouver

Listing price: $599,000

Selling price: $599,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $399,000 (2014); $324,000 (2007)

Days on market: 20

Taxes: $1,490.83

Monthly maintenance fee: $429.36

Buyer’s agent: Greg Dent, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

This 1,025 square-foot, two-bedroom, 1990s-style townhouse had been on the market previously for $699,000 for nine days before the sellers significantly reduced the price, buyer’s agent Greg Dent says. The buyers wrote an offer almost three weeks later, which was the only bid.

The agent’s take

“The buyers were able to see the unique opportunity presented by the listing and took advantage of a declining market to buy the home at a significantly lower price than the last few sales in the complex …Prevailing market conditions had a lot of fear in the air for buyers.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

The buyers got a lot of square footage compared to a newer unit at the same price point, Mr. Dent says. The unit has dark cabinets, laminated floors, a large patio and fenced-in yard. It’s on the city’s east side, in the Collingwood neighbourhood, located steps away from the SkyTrain station, a park, library and community centre.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter