Vancouver townhouse prices set record in March as affordability crisis continues

A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, March 30, 2018.

The Vancouver region’s affordability crisis persists as buyers drive up townhouse prices to record levels.

The average price for townhomes sold in the area reached a new high at $966,221 in March, up 16.3 per cent from a year earlier. The previous record was $938,805, set in February.

The average price for condos hit $723,827 in March, up 22.8 per cent from a year earlier and just shy of the record $751,358 in January.

By contrast, the price for detached houses fell 6.2 per cent over the past year to an average of $1,607,886, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Wednesday.

“High prices, new tax announcements, rising interest rates and stricter mortgage requirements are among the factors affecting home buyer and seller activity today,” board president Phil Moore said in a statement.



The Vancouver region’s price gap between detached houses and condos is shrinking, going from $1,124,491 in March, 2017, to $884,059 last month.

Total residential sales volume last month fell to 2,517 transactions, compared with 3,579 in March, 2017. Last month’s sales, the lowest for March since 2013, were 23 per cent under the 10-year average for the month.

“Last month was the quietest March for new home listings since 2009, and the total inventory, particularly in the condo and townhome segments, of homes for sale remains well below historical norms,” Mr. Moore said.

The benchmark price for various housing types reached $1,084,000 in March, up 16.1 per cent from the same month in 2017. The benchmark price is an industry representation of the typical home sold in an area.

On Feb. 20, British Columbia’s NDP minority government announced a variety of measures designed to reduce home prices.

The government announced an increase to the province’s annual school tax, affecting the portion of the value of a property assessed above $3-million. Other notable tax measures include raising the property transfer tax on the portion of a home’s sales price above $3-million and hiking the foreign-buyers tax to 20 per cent from 15 per cent while also expanding that tax beyond the initial target of the Vancouver region.

The B.C. NDP government also disclosed plans for what it calls a speculation tax targeted primarily at out-of-province residents. The province announced on March 26 that it decided to scale back the impact of that tax, which industry experts describe as largely a vacancy tax on people who pay little or no B.C. income tax.