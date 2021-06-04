 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Vancouver unit that only received low-ball offers last year gets two bids this year

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Crest Realty

1055 Homer St., No. 1404, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.249 million

Selling price: $1.245 million (May, 2021)

Previous Selling Price: $604,000 (2007); $339,500 (2003)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $3,188 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $584.60

Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The two-bedroom-plus-den unit is in the northeast corner of an 18-year-old tower.

Re/Max Crest Realty

The sellers lived in the unit for more than a decade. The new owners are a young couple that will also live in the condo. The unit was first listed at the same price a year ago but after several showings the agent only received low-ball offers. After going back on the market in early March, the agent received two offers. The deal completed in mid May.

What they got

The building is steps to the SkyTrain and shops and has a gym, yoga studio, car wash, outdoor gardens, bike room, visitor parking and guest suite.

Re/Max Crest Realty

The 1,045 square-foot unit has a panoramic city views from its Yaletown location.

The two-bedroom-plus-den unit is in the northeast corner of an 18-year-old tower and includes two bathrooms, cherry hardwood floors, high-end appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. The building is steps to the SkyTrain and shops and has a gym, yoga studio, car wash, outdoor gardens, bike room, visitor parking and guest suite. Rentals and pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

“Downtown had been quiet but now it’s definitely back into a seller’s market with a higher number of sales and lower inventory,” listing agent Nicolas Blachette says.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

