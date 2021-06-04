Vancouver unit that only received low-ball offers last year gets two bids this year

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty

1055 Homer St., No. 1404, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.249 million

Selling price: $1.245 million (May, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous Selling Price: $604,000 (2007); $339,500 (2003)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $3,188 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $584.60

Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The two-bedroom-plus-den unit is in the northeast corner of an 18-year-old tower. Re/Max Crest Realty

The sellers lived in the unit for more than a decade. The new owners are a young couple that will also live in the condo. The unit was first listed at the same price a year ago but after several showings the agent only received low-ball offers. After going back on the market in early March, the agent received two offers. The deal completed in mid May.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The building is steps to the SkyTrain and shops and has a gym, yoga studio, car wash, outdoor gardens, bike room, visitor parking and guest suite. Re/Max Crest Realty

The 1,045 square-foot unit has a panoramic city views from its Yaletown location.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-bedroom-plus-den unit is in the northeast corner of an 18-year-old tower and includes two bathrooms, cherry hardwood floors, high-end appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. The building is steps to the SkyTrain and shops and has a gym, yoga studio, car wash, outdoor gardens, bike room, visitor parking and guest suite. Rentals and pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

“Downtown had been quiet but now it’s definitely back into a seller’s market with a higher number of sales and lower inventory,” listing agent Nicolas Blachette says.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.