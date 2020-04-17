'Virtual viewing’ helps in sale of UBC condo

Open this photo in gallery The unit was virtually staged to help with the sale. Re/Max Select Realty

5692 Kings Rd., No. 101, Vancouver

Listing price: $875,000

Selling price: $867,500

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 171

Taxes: $1,768.12 (2019)

Monthly maintenance fee: $330.74

Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a building built in 2007, one of the few freehold properties on the UBC campus. Re/Max Select Realty

This University of British Columbia three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is a corner unit in one of the few freehold properties on the campus. The building was built in 2007, and has large windows, lots of light, laminate floors, a small kitchen and large patio.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

Open this photo in gallery Before and after photos show the effect of virtual staging. Re/Max Select Realty

The property didn’t sell when first listed in 2019 because it didn’t show well, listing agent Keith Roy says. It was rented to students at the time. It was relisted in February, 2020, when the market was gaining strength. Mr. Roy used virtual viewing technology to show the unit staged, which helped potential buyers envision it in better condition. “The offers came quickly,” Mr. Roy says. The deal closed April 6.

The agent’s take

The buyers were looking for a rental property at UBC. Mr. Roy said the property would rent for about $3,300 a month. “If you are sending a child to UBC and have some money to invest, it makes sense to buy a condo for them to live in, and teach them how to rent [the other rooms] to friends.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.