Wine country estate in Kelowna, B.C. takes over a year to sell

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Wine country estate in Kelowna, B.C. takes over a year to sell

Kerry Gold
Kelowna, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

855 Crawford Rd., Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $3.699-million

Selling price: $3.625-million

Story continues below advertisement

Days on the market: 454

Previous selling prices: $460,000 (2000); $285,000 (1996)

Taxes: $7,699 (2020)

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 7,000-square-foot house is deep in Kelowna wine country.

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The owners raised their three kids at the property and were downsizing. They put the property on the market previously at $3.8-million but after a year it didn’t sell.

Listing agent Richard Deacon took over the listing in July, 2020 and set the price $100,000 lower and received the accepted offer after three months. The sale closes Feb. 25. He says it’s one of the busiest years he’s seen, and he has clients who have sold off successful businesses and are putting their money into property.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The living room offers beautiful views of the mountains and is flooded with natural light.

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

This seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot house is deep in Kelowna wine country, but minutes from the city centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The 12-acre estate comes with a pool, wine room, theatre, gym, hot tub, six-acre pine forest and two-acre Haskap berry farm.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The 12-acre estate area boasts of a six-acre pine forest and two-acre Haskap berry farm.

Engel & Volkers Okanagan

Mr. Deacon said three types of buyer looked at the property. They were families looking for space, coming from the Lower Mainland and Alberta. Others were farmers looking for land to grow crops, but they couldn’t justify spending the extra $1-million on the house.

“And the last buyer was the person that bought it: the empty nester that had grandkids,” Mr. Deacon said. “The family thought this was the kind of property where they could entertain, and they liked the idea of cheaper taxes and the novelty of a boutique farm.”

Owners of such properties can either handle the farming themselves, or lease out the acreage through a management company. The property could also be leased out for use as a vineyard, which is common in the Okanagan.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies