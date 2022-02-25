Stillhavn Real Estate Services

110 Brew St., No 1907, Port Moody, B.C.

Asking price: $769,000 (Dec. 2)

Selling price: $850,000 (Dec. 7)

Previous selling prices: $635,000 (2017); $415,000 (2014); $407,900 (2008)

Days on market: 5

Taxes: $2,983.56 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $406.47

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stillhavn Real Estate Services

The action

The agent showed the unit to 22 parties and received six offers on the unit. The winning bid went to Vancouver Island buyers who were looking to downsize and be closer to family. Their offer was subject free. The sellers, who lived in the unit, were upsizing to a townhouse.

What they got

The unit includes a fireplace, den, laundry, covered patio, automated roller blinds, smart home technology and updated flooring.Stillhavn Real Estate Services

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with mountain and ocean views was built in 2008. It is located in Port Moody’s Sutterbrook Village, within walking distance to shops, parks and the SkyTrain station (about a half hour to downtown Vancouver).

The unit includes a fireplace, den, laundry, covered patio, automated roller blinds, smart home technology and updated flooring. The building has a pool, gym, lounge, theatre and parking.

The agent’s take

“There are a lot of families looking to Port Moody for more affordable options, however, prices are soaring there as well,” said listing agent Cheryl Davie. The deal completed Jan. 26.

