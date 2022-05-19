Special to The Globe and Mail

2204 Spruce St., Vancouver

Listing price: $1.599-million (Jan. 5)

Selling price: $1.670-million (Jan. 18)

Days on market: 13

Taxes: $4,003.82 (2022)

Monthly maintenance fee: $465.95

Listing agents: James Garbutt & Denny Dumas, Oakwyn Realty

The action

The kitchen comes with quartz counters, induction cooktop and custom closets.Oakwyn Realty

Listing agents James Garbutt and Denny Dumas received several offers on the strata unit. The seller moved to a bigger home in South Surrey. The buyer lived in the neighbourhood and was also upsizing.

“The complex was built in 1982 but was fully renovated in 2017 and it makes the home feel brand new,” said Mr. Garbutt.

What they got

This fully-renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse’s big selling feature was the panoramic views of city and mountains.

Located in Fairview Slopes, the 1,487-square-foot unit is a 10-minute walk to Charleson Park and the seawall and a 15-minute walk to the SkyTrain.

The bright townhouse has three patios, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, private rooftop patio, quartz counters, induction cooktop and custom closets. The building has been rain-screened.

The agent’s take

The bright townhouse has three patios, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and private rooftop patio.Oakwyn Realty

“Both parties contribute to the post-COVID trend of buying larger homes,” said Mr. Garbutt. “The seller runs her own business from home, meets with clients virtually and doesn’t need to be close to the city any more.”

The sale completed March 23.

