Yaletown condo gets four offers after pandemic lull

1066 Hamilton St., No. 407, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.299-million

Selling price: $1.260-million

Previous selling price: $925,000 (2017)

Days on market: 88

Taxes: $2,492.01 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $572

Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty

What they got

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 930-square-foot unit was completely renovated with high-end appliances, custom cedar plank panelling on the ceiling, reclaimed brick walls, marble surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom, cherry wood cabinets and central air conditioning. The penthouse has nine-foot eight-inch high ceilings, a gas fireplace, large windows and separate bedroom and den areas. It is located in Yaletown in a heritage building near shops and restaurants. The building has a rooftop garden.

The action

The seller had purchased the unit in August, 2017, for $925,000. The unit, which was part of a warehouse conversion from 1994, was in need of major updates. The condo was listed at the end of February, but the lockdown began soon after. By May, the agent says activity picked up and he received four offers. The fourth offer was accepted.

The agent’s take

“The buyer was a local buyer looking for space, and they loved the modern fixtures in a character, old-world loft space,” listing agent Paul Albrighton says. The sale completed on Aug. 14.

