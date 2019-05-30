Yaletown condo sells to only bidder

1225 Richards St., unit 1601, Vancouver
Asking price: $579,000
Selling price: $567,000
Previous selling prices: $368,000 (2010); $157,683 (2003)
Days on market: 13
Taxes: $1,530.33
Maintenance fee: $246
Buyer’s agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty
The action
The seller purchased the property in 2010 for $368,000. The buyer is from Edmonton and needed a place close to work. She chose the unit because of location, floor plan and price. Her offer was the only one on the property.
“She came from a super huge three-bedroom townhouse in Edmonton to a tiny one-bedroom for the same amount of money,” Mr. Watt said.
What they got
This one-bedroom, 500-square-foot condo is located downtown across from Emery Barnes Park, four blocks from the Yaletown SkyTrain station. The unit has city views, a den, updated appliances, new floors, a fireplace and balcony. Rentals and pets are permitted.
The agent’s take
Buying agent Ian Watt said the property would have sold for about $100,000 more last fall.
“There’s definitely a market for anything under $650,000 if it’s priced correctly.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.