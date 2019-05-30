 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Yaletown condo sells to only bidder

Done Deal

Yaletown condo sells to only bidder

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
1225 Richards St., unit 1601, Vancouver

Asking price: $579,000

Selling price: $567,000

Previous selling prices: $368,000 (2010); $157,683 (2003)

Days on market: 13

Taxes: $1,530.33

Maintenance fee: $246

Buyer’s agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The seller purchased the property in 2010 for $368,000. The buyer is from Edmonton and needed a place close to work. She chose the unit because of location, floor plan and price. Her offer was the only one on the property.

“She came from a super huge three-bedroom townhouse in Edmonton to a tiny one-bedroom for the same amount of money,” Mr. Watt said.

What they got

This one-bedroom, 500-square-foot condo is located downtown across from Emery Barnes Park, four blocks from the Yaletown SkyTrain station. The unit has city views, a den, updated appliances, new floors, a fireplace and balcony. Rentals and pets are permitted.

The agent’s take

Buying agent Ian Watt said the property would have sold for about $100,000 more last fall.

“There’s definitely a market for anything under $650,000 if it’s priced correctly.”

