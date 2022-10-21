Yosef Wosk is an art collector whose house in Vancouver is full of items sourced from around the world.Jackie Dives/The Globe and Mail

Yosef Wosk has a dream. The academic, philanthropist and scion of a famous Vancouver family envisions a conservatory in the back of his Shaughnessy heritage home that will house his extensive collection of art and books.

The building will feature a gallery, a library and a series of Tiffany stained glass church windows and include a major work by renowned Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. The giant bowling pin from the top of The Ridge bowling alley stands near the conservatory site, along with several large sculptures that have been placed on turntables so they can change direction.

For the last couple of years, Haida Gwaii artist James Hart has been at work on a massive wood sculpture for the garden. But the backyard art gallery is still a dream, because as far as anybody knows, nobody has ever built an art gallery as an accessory building in Vancouver. His architect has made inquiries, but hasn’t yet heard back from the city.

“It’s mature enough and I want to share it with the community,” he says of his collection. “It’s not so much from an ego sense. I’ve never seen it all up, either. It’s in drawers and on shelves, in closets. Very little is on the wall.”

As for the mansion itself, a magnificently preserved A-list house in First Shaughnessy, built in 1913, it’s been an ongoing project since he purchased it in 2006. Everything about the property, which he’s nicknamed Oz because it’s on Osler Street, and also, he adds, “is filled with playfulness as in the Land of Oz,” is up for careful consideration. A dead tree stands in the yard and it’s taken him a couple of years to bring himself to accept it will have to be removed. He likes to stand on the roof of the pool house in the rear of the property, which overlooks a treed bluff, and take in the view of the city. He can see the hospital where he was born, the synagogue where he had his bar mitzvah, the bank that gave his father’s family the first loan that helped them launch a household appliances empire, and Simon Fraser University’s Harbour Centre, the campus where he worked for years, and where he established The Philosophers’ Café.

A helicopter goes by on its way to Children’s Hospital and Dr. Wosk, who’s a rabbi, says a silent blessing.

“I think of the house as an emanation of the spirit,” he says of the home, one of several heritage projects he’s undertaken over the years. He helped restore the B.C. Permanent Building, a temple bank from 1907, filled with stained glass, as well as the first highrises in the West End, the iconic four-building Beach Towers complex he co-owned for 40 years, built in the 60s by midcentury architect Charles Van Norman. He’s a curator, patron of the arts, author and poet. He’s also a major donor to heritage conservation, galleries and museums, and various charities. But lately he’s become more circumspect about the projects he’ll take on, and how he spends his time, which is growing more valuable.

Dr. Wosk is at a crossroads. He sold his share of Beach Towers, and the other real estate interests he inherited, in 2019.

The decision hadn’t come easily. His father, Morris J. Wosk, and his uncle, Ben, had been savvy developers of hotels and apartment buildings, even in the 1940s, when they were growing Wosk’s chain of stores. They built the Blue Boy Hotel at 725 Southeast Marine Dr., and the 32-storey Blue Horizon Hotel at 1225 Robson. In 1962, when his father opened a luxury midrise apartment block at 1395 Beach Ave., he lamented that the city needed more towers.

“Vancouver shouldn’t be a hick town,” Morris told the Vancouver Sun newspaper. “It should show off its skyline. There’s nothing like a highrise building to do this.”

His father, who died in 2002, was also a celebrated philanthropist whose namesake is the Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, to which he contributed $3-million. The Wosks left Odessa, Ukraine, in 1928 with next to nothing, and settled in a Jewish community at the time on Parker Street, on the city’s east side, peddling refurbished pots and pans.

“It was like letting go of the tree, letting go of the real estate and what that represented, and would I be disappointing my father’s expectations and this great gift? When he passed away he didn’t owe a penny on any mortgage, on any real estate. Not a penny, and he gifted it to us. He managed it very well.”

He is devoting his time to several volumes of writing and his immense, eclectic art collection. So far in his prolific career, he’s obtained two PhDs, a Masters in theology from Harvard, the Order of Canada, the Order of B.C., the Freedom of the City of Vancouver, several honorary doctorates and accolades too numerous to count. At one point, he received the key to the city of Medford, Mass., for his contributions to that city. He put his work and accomplishments into a curriculum vitae, which is 767 pages long and still not comprehensive. It begins with a quote by the philosopher Kierkegaard.

“I respect where I am and I do my best to be part of it and help out. I seem to go through a number of evolutions. I complete a certain chapter in my life, and for many years when I was younger it would be every two and a half or three and a half years. I had enough discipline to stay where I was and complete a degree or work with a community or a congregation or a job. So even though I was struggling a lot within, I felt nurtured to stay in those places, and then there would be a letting go and sometimes I would know where I was going, that restlessness, what is the next step. It was often against teachers or my parents advice, but I knew I had to [move on].”

The house is in itself a nod to the eccentric spirit of its owner, built in 1913 by lumber baron Frank Buckley and designed by architects Mackenzie and Ker. After Mr. Buckley left around 1939, it was used as a boarding house, then a care home for Icelandic seniors, then a nursing home operated by a healing order of nuns, and then as a family home again until Dr. Wosk took it over.

According to heritage expert John Atkin, it’s a whimsical combination of American gothic, California bungalow and British arts & crafts on the exterior. Inside the 10,000-square-foot house is old-world opulence, with a large foyer resplendent in fumed oak and eight fireplaces trimmed in original tile work and wood carvings. There is a Juliet balcony overlooking the stairwell, where musicians would have set up back in the day, for parties. The top floor would have been a servant’s quarters. Today it’s an art gallery designed by architect Loy Leyland, with cathedral ceiling and massive antique chandelier.

“The bigger challenge is the permit process for the conservatory, which is daunting,” Mr. Leyland said. “With Yosef, you try to follow along with his dreams and his fantasies, and see if it’s possible to make them happen.”

Dr. Wosk didn’t buy the heritage house to gut it, or destroy the things that make it special. There are heritage properties where the owners have added on major extensions that don’t fit, says historian John Atkin, who wrote a heritage assessment of Dr. Wosk’s house.

“That’s the key. There’s no ego on display, no sense of new money, splashing it around, going ‘hey look at me,’” Mr. Atkin says. “He’s very comfortable with the existing house. All these things were there to discover, but he has no desire to rip out the dining room – an extraordinary space – and make it bigger, for example.”

Instead, he’s packed the place with the things he loves. In the basement, there is a movie theatre with state-of-the-art sound system and grotto with stalactites and stalagmites. In the library are books, including a limited edition of an illustrated Ulysses signed by James Joyce and Henri Matisse. In the attic there are Picassos with their original frames, original prints of Marilyn Monroe and Jimi Hendrix, and a Christmas village under one of the eaves.

And in a couple of years, there will be the commissioned sculpture by Mr. Hart, who’s at work on it in his Haida Gwaii studio. Part of the challenge is simply finding the red cedar. The cedar wall is in seven connecting pieces plus several add-on pieces. Mr. Hart said it took years to find the right log he will use for the centre section, which contains a moon.

“It’s a hybrid of Haida and Hebrew iconography. That’s never been done before,” Dr. Wosk said.

The curving wall measures 18-feet wide and 13-feet at the tallest point, and is a unique hybrid of Haida and Hebrew iconography.

Mr. Hart had to find a connection between their two communities, an experience he plans to put in writing one day.

“I’m thinking about it, and I said, ‘I can do this Yosef, but it has to be Haida.’ Every piece I put on there has to mean something to me and our people,” he said in a phone interview. “So every figure has a double meaning, for Jewish folks too. … I married the ideas together. It’s pretty cool. I’ve got family members in there, like the warrior for the Jewish folks. I put one of my uncles in there, because that’s what he was like in his life. So it has that double meaning going on.

“It makes me reflect on us, and makes me dig deeper into our ways, to figure it out more,” he says of working on the piece.

“It took a long time for me to figure out, and I was feeling so one-sided all the time. And Yosef was totally open to the whole idea. That’s what he wanted, too. It was wonderful. I’m calling it ‘Yosef’s Great Wall.’”