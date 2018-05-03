Young family picks up new Steveston house near walking trails

Open this photo in gallery 10875 Springmont Gate, Richmond, B.C.

Listing price: $2.299 million

Selling price: $2.220 million

Taxes: $6,246.96

Days on market: 3

Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action: The buyers were a couple with a young family and the seller had built the house. The vacant house was first listed in August, 2017 for $2.518-million and went through several price adjustments before it was re-listed for $2.299-million. The builder has constructed other houses in the neighbourhood, says the listing agent, Shali Tark, who sold another one of his houses on the street. The other house sold for $2.32-million a few weeks prior to this sale.

What they got: This five-bedroom, 3,104-square-foot house in the Steveston area of Richmond is within walking distance of trails, the dyke and has a bus line on the street.

The newly constructed home, on a 60-by-100-foot lot, has an open-floor plan with 16-foot ceilings and high-end kitchen appliances, natural wood finishing as well as large private backyard.

The agent’s take: “The price reflected the location of the home, as it had a city bus stop in front,” Ms. Tark says. “Buyers are still looking, however with inventory starting to stick, the buyers have more choices and are acting with little urgency. They are looking for homes with a good value, which translates to price.”

