Zoom-linked buyers manage a pandemic discount

8580 River District Crossing, No. 5050, Vancouver

Listing price: $729,900

Selling price: $715,000

Previous selling price: $495,900 (2017)

Days on market: 39

Taxes: $1,982.34 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $477.35

Buyer’s agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The unit faces the south and has access to one parking stall and amenities that include gym, pool and hot tub.

The sellers had purchased the unit new and lived in it, according to the buyer’s agent Dennis Sepulveda. They had initially listed in February at $749,900 then dropped the price to $729,000, after the pandemic hit. The buyers, a couple who plan to start a family, made an accepted offer in mid-April for $715,000. The sale has since completed. “They were first-time home buyers and I met them through Zoom,” Mr. Sepulveda says. “The search was interesting because the whole world seemed to be coming to an end at that time. No more open houses, everything by appointment only. We had to take separate cars.”

What they got

The unit includes five-burner gas cooktop, quartz counters, on-demand hot water and radiant floor heating throughout.

The 997-square-foot two-bedroom unit is in a building constructed three years ago, in the growing River District of the south part of Vancouver. The south-facing corner unit includes a five-burner gas cooktop, quartz counters, on-demand hot water, master ensuite, radiant floor heating throughout, one parking stall and amenities that include gym, pool and hot tub. Pets and rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

'The number of buyers and sellers has doubled in the last little while,' says Mr. Sepulveda.

The market has picked up considerably since the purchase, Mr. Sepulveda says. “We got a good price at that time, because the market was so uncertain. The number of buyers and sellers has doubled in the last little while. I think that by the end of this month we will be back to pre-COVID levels.

“I think if it came on the market now it would probably go over asking.”

