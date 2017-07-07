Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Done Deal, 31 Elliot St., unit 903, New Westminster, B.C. (Globe and Mail Update)

Kerry Gold

Special to The Globe and Mail

31 ELLIOT ST., UNIT 903, NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C.

ASKING PRICE $428,000

SELLING PRICE $480,000

DAYS ON MARKET 8

TAXES $1,266.83

MAINTENANCE FEE $409.55

LISTING AGENT Owen Bigland, Macdonald Realty Westmar

The Action: The seller had purchased the property in 2015 for $298,000. He renovated the unit and lived in it, but got a job in Toronto, listing agent Owen Bigland says. The first-time buyers are a young Vancouver couple who had been renting.

“Interest in this unit was very high,” says Mr. Bigland, who saw more than 50 parties attend the two-day weekend open house.

He says condos in concrete buildings with a view such as this one don’t come onto the market often. As a result, he received multiple offers.

“They saw the value in New West and were able to take SkyTrain into the city each day for work.”

What They Got: The 12-storey building was built in 1974. The 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom unit has views of the river and mountains. Over the past five years, the building has undergone a major renovation, including new windows, balconies, plumbing, electrical and elevators. The unit includes two parking stalls and storage locker.

The Agent’s Take: “Even at this record setting price there is good value here,” Mr. Bigland says. “A unit like this in Vancouver’s West End would be well over $1.1-million. New Westminster is on the rise and I’m starting to see more young people move into downtown New West.”

The selling price works out to $480 a square foot, which is high for an older building in New Westminster, he says. The last two-bedroom sold in the building went for $399,000 in February.

