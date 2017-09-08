Vancouver condo sells for $100,100 over asking in June

2234 PRINCE ALBERT ST., UNIT 301

LISTING PRICE $449,900

SELLING PRICE $550,000

Story continues below advertisement

DAYS ON THE MARKET 8

TAXES $1,015.77

MAINTENANCE FEE $307.34

LISTING AGENTS Matt and Adam Scalena, Century 21 In Town Realty

What They Got: This 624 sq. ft. one-bedroom unit with mountain views is in an older Mount Pleasant building, built in 1978.

It was a unique listing, listing agent Matt Scalena said. The seller, who lived there for three years, updated the space with custom cabinets, built-in patio seating, wide-plank distressed floors, recessed lights and a reclaimed wood feature wall.

It is steps to Main Street shopping, parks, schools and restaurants.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"It shows like something out of Dwell Magazine, with characteristics you just don't usually see in a Vancouver condo," Mr. Scalena said.

The Action: The agents held three open houses and saw about 50 groups come through. The seller received six offers on the unit, which sold at the end of June, with the condo market in full swing. The majority of shoppers were first-time buyers wanting to live in the unit. The eventual purchasers are from Ontario.

"Many of the folks through the open houses were first-time buyers renting in Mount Pleasant, or very excited to move to one of the most popular neighbourhoods in the city," Mr. Scalena said. "The location, the views, and the renovation made these open houses very popular."

The Agent's Take: The renovation was a cut above the usual budget renovations so common in Vancouver. "We knew this was going to be a popular listing; the updates were not the 'cheap and cheerful' standard fair we so often see in homes hitting the market, but really unique and thoughtful choices that appealed to those looking for a distinctive home," Mr. Scalena said.

"And Mount Pleasant is very hot - I would say one of the hottest markets in the Lower Mainland."