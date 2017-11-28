Fully-renovated New Westminster house draws two offers

243 SANDRINGHAM AVE., NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C.

ASKING PRICE: $1.498 million

SELLING PRICE: $1.498 million

DAYS ON MARKET: 13

TAXES: $5,314.25

LISTING AGENT: James Garbutt, Keller Williams Elite

The Action: The agent received two offers on the house, which is about 30 minutes by car to Vancouver.

"Fortunately, it has a legal two-bedroom basement suite to help pay the mortgage. A revenue suite was important to all interested buyers looking at this home," listing agent James Garbutt says.

What They Got: This 1910 home in the Glenbrooke North neighbourhood has been completely renovated down to the studs. The 2,478-square-foot house was lifted and extended, with new drywall, insulation, roof, windows, soffits gutters, doors, stucco siding, electrical, plumbing, heating, central vacuum and security systems. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, covered patio area and two-car garage. It is within walking distance to schools and situated on a quiet tree-lined street.

The Agent's Take: The listing agent says the house is good value compared with Burnaby and Vancouver.

And he sees a fall market that is especially sensitive to price. Buyers aren't so eager as they were in the spring, and houses priced above $1.5-million are taking longer to sell. So are houses that need a lot of work, or homes on busy streets. "Buyers were settling for whatever they could get their hands on, but now the pressure is off," he says.