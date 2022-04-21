Architect Henry Yorke Mann built his home in British Columbia in 1958.West Coast Modern
Mr. Mann's 700-square-foot dwelling was set deep in a stand of trees about one mile from Capilano Canyon.West Coast Modern
1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern
The current owners said the project allowed them to experiment with materials and natural light.West Coast Modern
Outside, the home may appear run-of-the-mill, said its current owners, but inside is an adventurer's wooden paradise.West Coast Modern
Trees provide maximum cover, shade and privacy.West Coast Modern
The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,910 square feet of living space.West Coast Modern
There is a walkout to a cedar deck in the treetops.West Coast Modern
The third floor primary suite has a new, modern bathroom.West Coast Modern
The current owners used reclaimed wood and recycled glass wherever they could.West Coast Modern
The fir interior and an open staircase at the centre of the house are intact.West Coast Modern
Ms. Noel installed a new kitchen with a palette of neutral tones and minimalist design that would not compete with the architecture.West Coast Modern
The next owner to take over the stewardship of Mr. Mann’s hideaway was Melissa Noel, who still owns the house today.West Coast Modern