Skip to main content

Architect Henry Yorke Mann built his home in British Columbia in 1958.West Coast Modern

1 of 23

Mr. Mann's 700-square-foot dwelling was set deep in a stand of trees about one mile from Capilano Canyon.West Coast Modern

2 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

3 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

4 of 23

The current owners said the project allowed them to experiment with materials and natural light.West Coast Modern

5 of 23

Outside, the home may appear run-of-the-mill, said its current owners, but inside is an adventurer's wooden paradise.West Coast Modern

6 of 23

Trees provide maximum cover, shade and privacy.West Coast Modern

7 of 23

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,910 square feet of living space.West Coast Modern

8 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

9 of 23

There is a walkout to a cedar deck in the treetops.West Coast Modern

10 of 23

The third floor primary suite has a new, modern bathroom.West Coast Modern

11 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

12 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

13 of 23

The current owners used reclaimed wood and recycled glass wherever they could.West Coast Modern

14 of 23

The fir interior and an open staircase at the centre of the house are intact.West Coast Modern

15 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

16 of 23

Ms. Noel installed a new kitchen with a palette of neutral tones and minimalist design that would not compete with the architecture.West Coast Modern

17 of 23

The next owner to take over the stewardship of Mr. Mann’s hideaway was Melissa Noel, who still owns the house today.West Coast Modern

18 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

19 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

20 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

21 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

22 of 23

1043 Clements Ave.West Coast Modern

23 of 23