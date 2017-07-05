Condo prices are surging in Greater Vancouver while the market for detached properties has bounced back less than a year after a tax on foreign buyers cooled off sales.

The benchmark price, which is the industry’s representation of typical homes sold, reached a record $600,700 for condos in the region last month, up 17.6 per cent from June, 2016, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

By contrast, the benchmark price for detached properties rose 1.4 per cent over the past year to hit a record $1,587,900 in June. That edged out the previous high of $1,578,300 in July, 2016.

After setting new highs for sales early last year, the number of properties changing hands began falling in April, 2016, and continued sliding for several months after the B.C. government imposed a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver region in August.

“Two distinct markets have emerged this summer. The detached home market has seen demand ease back to more typical levels while competition for condominiums is creating multiple-offer scenarios and putting upward pressure on prices for that property type,” board president Jill Oudil said in a statement Wednesday.

The sales slowdown for detached houses, condos and townhomes has continued, with 3,893 properties changing hands last month, down 11.5 per cent from a year earlier. Still, June’s sales volume rang in 14.5 per cent higher than the 10-year average for that month.

Greater Vancouver’s benchmark price for all property types set a new high at $998,700 last month, up 1.8 per cent from May and a 7.9-per-cent gain from June, 2016.

The townhome market is also rallying, with the benchmark price climbing 10.7 per cent over the past year to touch a record $745,700 in June.

