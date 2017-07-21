306 – 1228 Homer St., Vancouver, B.C.

LISTING PRICE

$799,000

SELLING PRICE

$799,000

DAYS ON THE MARKET

21

TAXES

$1,782.28

MANAGEMENT FEE

$403

LISTING AGENT

Nicolas Blachette, Sutton Group West Coast

The Action: The seller had lived in the loft for 10 years and was planning to rent, while looking for a new home. Listing agent Nicolas Blachette saw 30 groups view the unit, which is unique for its historical features. “Potential buyers that came through were young couples and single professionals working downtown, looking for a primary residence and retired couples looking for a second home in the city,” Mr. Blachette says.

He also showed the unit to people from Los Angeles and New York, looking for an investment. He says the new owners intend to rent out the unit when it’s not being used by family.

What They Got: The 813-square-foot loft is in a 25-unit, six-storey heritage warehouse conversion building in Yaletown called the Ellison, renovated in 2008. The unit features hardwood floors, overheight ceilings, quartz counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, spa bathroom and sliding-wall systems. The west-facing unit also features exposed fir beams and concrete. It is located near shops, SkyTrain station and within walking to downtown and the sea wall.

The Agent’s Take: “The market is still a seller’s market in Yaletown, with a 63-per-cent sales-to-listing ratio in June, and 113 listings and 71 sales recorded,” Mr. Blachette says.

