Holiday season doesn’t hold back speedy sale of Burke Mountain home

3469 GALLOWAY AVE., COQUITLAM, B.C.

LISTING PRICE: $1.398 million

SELLING PRICE: $1.392 million

DAYS ON MARKET: Two

TAXES: $5,078.07

LISTING AGENT: Steve Saretsky, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What They Got: This detached house in the Burke Mountain neighbourhood is 3,191 square feet with three bedrooms upstairs and a fully finished basement with another bedroom. The house is six years old and features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, central air conditioning, two-car garage and a landscaped yard. It's within walking distance of schools, parks and shopping and a short drive to a SkyTrain station.

The Action: The house sold before the first weekend open house, which got cancelled as a result. It had been listed in December and despite the holiday season, listing agent Steve Saretsky received several calls right away. The sale completed two weeks ago.

"It was actually a good time for the sellers to sell as there was less competition," he says. "It's a highly sought after neighbourhood for young families."

The purchasers were a young couple expecting their first child. They'd sold their Burnaby condo in order to upsize. The sellers had grown kids so they were looking to downsize.

The Agent's Take: "These types of houses that are well-kept, in desirable neighbourhoods, and well-priced are still selling despite the softness of the detached market," Mr. Saretsky said. "The sellers feel they timed things well."