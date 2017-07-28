402 2028 W. 3rd Ave., Vancouver

ASKING PRICE

$889,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,070,000

DAYS ON MARKET

7

TAXES

$2,225

MAINTENANCE FEE

$435

LISTING AGENT

Owen Bigland, Macdonald Realty Westmar

The Action: The seller purchased the unit in 1981. The buyers are locals who had been searching for a unit in Kitsilano. They plan on doing an extensive renovation and living in the unit.

What They Got: The two-level penthouse built in 1976 has views of mountains and ocean from its Kitsilano location. The 1,154-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with a loft space includes a 250-square-foot deck. It’s in original condition, with wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The unit is on a tree-lined street, and steps to West Fourth Avenue shopping. It comes with two parking spaces.

The Agent’s Take: “These units with large, private rooftop decks and views don’t hit the market that often, especially one in original condition by an owner who had lived there for 35 years,” says listing agent Owen Bigland. “I often think that buyers these days are losing sight of the fact that the location is everything when it comes to real estate. When I see new condos on busy, noisy streets in Mount Pleasant and the east side selling at $1,000 to $1,300 a square foot, I think it’s time to start looking at the west side again.”

