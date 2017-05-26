20244 42A AVE., Langley, B.C.

LISTING PRICE

$799,900

SELLING PRICE

$805,000

DAYS ON MARKET

1

TAXES

$3,784.18

LISTING AGENTS

Jason Dryburgh and Rob Breckwoldt, Keller Williams Elite Realty

The Action: The agents had immediate requests from almost a dozen interested parties. Within three hours of listing, they received an offer from a party that had not even viewed the property. The offer was accepted the same day and sold within 24 hours.

What They Got: The 40-year-old rancher is located in the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley, situated on a large 10,000-square-foot lot with mature trees. The house has 1,288 square feet of living space, laminate floors and updated windows, doors, roof, gutters and septic system. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is close to schools, transportation and shopping.

The Agent’s Take: Brookswood is a popular neighbourhood because of its wide lots and mature gardens, says listing agent Rob Breckwoldt. “With all the buzz these days about the bustling attached-strata market, it was delightful to see demand in this detached listing,” he says. “The seller was pleased as they had purchased the home in 2013 for $505,000, so a gain of 59 per cent [was made] in under five years. Proof exists that it’s not only condos and townhomes experiencing high demand.”

